GameChange Solar Hits Milestone of 3 GW in Texas, Powering Nearly 500,000 Texan Homes

NORWALK, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has sold over 3 GigaWatts in Texas, USA. Sales in the Lone Star State have primarily been the One-Up Portrait Configuration of the Single-Axis Genius Tracker™. GameChange Solar's systems are designed for challenging environments, which are prevalent in the state, such as extreme wind speeds near the coast and dense clay soil inland.