GBG named KYC and AML leader by Chartis Research

GBG provides fraud and compliance management, identity verification and location data intelligence to over 20,000 customers worldwide. As a ChartisRisk Category Leader, GBG is recognised globally for its functionality, interconnectivity innovation and clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth. Matched with high standards of customer experience in managing financial crimes, GBG's KYC and AML propositions are the leading solutions in the field.

Nick Brown, Group Managing Director at GBG, said, "We're thrilled to be among Chartis' category leaders in multiple categories. GBG has always focused on delivering innovation for our customers and recognition like this is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the team. This is particularly relevant now, as we respond to the global impact of COVID-19 both in terms of the speed of adoption of digital services and the inevitable rise in fraud as economies tighten. It's great to see GBG named as one of the best solution providers in KYC and AML categories and we're ready to help our customers safeguard and grow in these challenging times."

GBG provides the full range of omnichannel KYC capabilities worldwide, from biometric, document and identity verification to fraud detection and compliance solutions. GBG verifies billions of identities globally everyday, and offers a wide range of AML and customer due diligence (CDD) capabilities.

GBG recently won Cyber Risk Solution of the Year at the Asia Risk Awards 2020.

