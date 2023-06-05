GEEKOM Announces Global Launch of the AS 6 and AS 5

News provided by

GEEKOM

05 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 5, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM is proud to present its new products, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5. Co-developed with ASUS, these two Mini PCs are built on the ASUS Mini PC solutions and are packed with impressive features, making them an ideal solution for power users and casual users alike.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 6000H Series Processor with Radeon™ Graphics 680M, the AS 6 is capable of delivering unparalleled performance for demanding tasks like gaming, streaming, video editing, and content creation without breaking a sweat.

Continue Reading
GEEKOM
GEEKOM

The AS 6 features two ultrafast PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs with up to 2TB of storage and dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory support for up to 32GB of RAM, allowing it to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

This Mini PC includes two USB4 ports for power delivery, superfast data transfer, and 8K video output; two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and five USB ports for various connectivity options.

The GEEKOM AS 5 is powered by the Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics, offering exceptional performance for everyday computing needs, allowing you to enjoy enhanced multitasking, immersive gaming, and smooth streaming.

The AS 6 and AS 5 come with the latest wireless connectivity- WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Plus, the 2.5 Gb Ethernet port ensures superfast wired connections. So you can stream movies, play games, and download files without experiencing any lag or buffering.

For those seeking higher levels of productivity and graphics, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5 are ideal solutions. You can simultaneously extend your workspace across up to four monitors and display stunning 4K UHD videos and images.

With their amazing performance, expansive storage capacity, comprehensive connectivity options, and compact design, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5 are perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, reliable, space-saving computing solution.

Grab AS 5 for only $609 and AS 6 starting from $659.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM is a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company. Since it was founded in 2003, GEEKOM has put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sale of quality computer products. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more easily and efficiently.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089322/GEEKOM.jpg

SOURCE GEEKOM

Also from this source

GEEKOM kündigt die weltweite Markteinführung des AS 6 und AS 5 an

GEEKOM annonce le lancement mondial des AS 6 et AS 5

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.