GEEKOM to showcase its diverse lineup of mini PCs at IFA 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest annually held trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances, IFA brings together thousands of world-renowned tech companies and hundreds of thousands of business people and tech fans from all around the globe to Berlin, Germany each year. 2024 marks IFA's 100-year anniversary, and GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the "Green Mini PC Global Leader", is going to make its debut appearance at the show!

GEEKOM

With 21 years of dedication, innovation and hard work in the PC industry, GEEKOM has successfully established itself as the go-to brand for reliable mini PCs. Not only does the company focus on the quality and performance of its products, but it is also committed to the vision of Green Computing, as well as keeping users' personal data safe.

GEEKOM plans to showcase an exciting lineup of AI powered mini PCs at IFA 2024, including models featuring the most advanced hardware.

Mini PCs powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors include the GEEKOM IT1 Ultra, IT1 Mega, GT1 Ultra, GT1 Mega, XT1 Ultra and XT1 Mega. While each model is available with either a Core U7-155H chip or a Core U9-185H processor, only the Megas come with dual Ethernet jacks, which enable them to serve more sophisticated networking functionalities such as soft routers, virtual machines, hardware firewalls and even home servers. Dual Ethernet ports can also separate internal and external network connections, providing logical and physical separation of trusted and untrusted network traffic and keeping data safe from potential cyber-attacks.

GEEKOM's AMD-based models on exhibition include the AE8 MAX, A8 MAX and AX8 MAX. Each of them features an AMD HawkPoint Ryzen 8040 CPU (up to Ryzen 9 8945HS), dual-channel DDR5 RAM, and dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet jacks.

Besides, GEEKOM is also going to showcase a gaming mini PC named the APro8 MAX. With a powerful Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and an AMD RX 7600M XT discrete graphics card, the computer is designed to run the most graphics-intensive games at high quality settings. It is bound to attract lots of eyeballs!

IFA2024 will be held from 6th to 10th of September 2024. You can find GEEKOM's booth at H11.2-128, Messe Berlin GmbH, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488268/GEEKOM.jpg