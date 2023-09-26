Getac Amps Up Industry with Powerful Semi-Rugged Laptop Featuring Sustainable Design

News provided by

Getac

26 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

Next gen S410 offers the most advanced processor currently available in the rugged industry, chassis utilizing post-consumer recycled materials

News in Brief:

  • The next generation S410 is the first Getac device to feature an Intel® CoreTM 13th generation processor as standard – the most advanced processor currently available in the rugged industry.1
  • It is also the most eco-friendly device that Getac has manufactured to date, with over 24 percent of the chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.
  • The S410 is ideally suited to professionals in the defence, manufacturing, public safety and utilities industries, who don't need fully rugged protection but still want peace of mind when working in busy or challenging environments.

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its next generation S410 semi-rugged laptop, which delivers powerful processing and graphics performance in a sustainable new design, without compromising on rugged reliability. The result is an incredibly versatile device that improves efficiency in the field while giving peace of mind to users in work environments where accidental knocks, bumps and drops can frequently occur.

Outstanding processing power

Continue Reading
The new Getac S410 combines enterprise level computing performance with a new sustainable design.
The new Getac S410 combines enterprise level computing performance with a new sustainable design.
The new Getac S410 is ideally suited to professionals in the defence, manufacturing, public safety and utilities industries
The new Getac S410 is ideally suited to professionals in the defence, manufacturing, public safety and utilities industries

The next generation S410 is the first Getac device to feature an Intel® CoreTM 13th generation i5/i7 processor as standard, which delivers remarkable computing performance and rapid responsiveness to users. Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics ensure a rich visual experience, while an optional dedicated GPS chip offers significantly improved location accuracy compared to previous generations. When it comes to connectivity, the next generation S410 includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as standard, with optional 4G LTE and/or 5G Sub-6 with integrated GPS, keeping users connected in even remote locations.

Highly configurable for different user scenarios

Many Getac customers have very specific needs when it comes to their technology, which is why the next generation S410 can be fully configured to match different user scenarios. This includes up to three hot swappable batteries for those requiring exceptional battery life between charges, as well as numerous options in the media bay, from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphic controller, a 1D/2D barcode reader, DVD or Blu-ray drive, to a second SSD storage device or additional battery2. A wide range of compatible accessories and secure carrying/docking options enhance functionality even further, for improved productivity in the field.

New sustainable design, same rugged reliability

The next generation S410 is the most eco-friendly device that Getac has manufactured to date, with over 24 percent of the chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. This new design approach reduces both carbon emissions and e-waste during the manufacturing process, helping to promote a more environmentally responsible future.

Despite this change in chassis design, there has been no compromise on rugged reliability. Just like its popular predecessor, the next generation S410 is both MIL-STD-810H certified and IP53 certified, as well as vibration and drop resistant up to three feet (0.9m), helping to protect against accidental damage in busy or challenging work environments.

Superior display and enhanced security

Functionality is at the heart of the next generation S410. Its superb 14" screen with Getac sunlight-readable technology ensures excellent visibility (1,000 nits) in both internal and external environments, while multi-touch modes support various use cases, meaning tasks can be completed quickly and efficiently.

Enhanced security features also help keep sensitive user data protected. These include TPM2.0 and Intel® vPro® technology, user replaceable PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and multi-factor authentication options such as Windows Hello Webcam, HF RFID reader, smart card reader and fingerprint reader.

"The next generation S410 is a powerful, yet versatile, device that excels in a hugely diverse range of industrial scenarios and enterprise work environments," said James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Not only does it deliver outstanding processing performance, but its eco-friendly new chassis reflects Getac's sustainable design philosophy, which promotes and encourages a better world where all prosper."

Availability

The new S410 is available to order in December 2023. For more information, please visit the Getac website.

1. Status updated as of September 26, 2023.
2. All configurable options in the S410 media bay are mutually exclusive. 

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Getac Technology Corporation.

For more information contact: [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214540/S410G5_03_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214541/Getac_S410_Scenario_230907.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997483/Getac_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Getac

Also from this source

Getac continues to push the boundaries of innovation with first rugged devices featuring fully embedded LiFi technology

Getac, Dünya Çapında Dayanıklı Mobil Cihazlar, Tabletler ve PC'lerin IDC MarketScape Değerlendirmelerinde Lider Olarak Tanınmıştır

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.