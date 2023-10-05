Getac's X600 fully rugged mobile workstation series wins 2023 GOOD DESIGN AWARD

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced that its X600 series of fully rugged mobile workstations has won a 2023 GOOD DESIGN AWARD in the 'ICT equipment' category. The X600 series was chosen for its combination of consistent design language, excellent material structure and overall military ruggedness, making it ideal for professionals that want to maximise their productivity in challenging work environments.

The Getac X600 series won the 2023 GOOD DESIGN AWARD for its combination of consistent design language, excellent material structure and overall military ruggedness.
Rewarding design excellence
GOOD DESIGN AWARD is one of the most iconic design accolades in the world, recognising design excellence across a wide range of product categories from household goods and ICT equipment to construction, housing, and mobility. Sponsored by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, it has been making people's lives better through design for more than 60 years.

Designed with real-world needs in mind
The X600 series boasts a number of innovative design features based on the real-world needs of Getac's customers and end users in sectors such as defence, oil & gas and utilities. These include a retractable carry handle, which aids mobility without compromising form factor, a tool-less design for quick and easy maintenance, and a fully rugged MIL-STD-810H certified build quality for optimal reliability in the field.

Devices in the series also feature a sealed structure, meaning they can be used in hazardous or corrosive environments like oil & gas facilities and marine locations, while ultra-high processing capacity meets the needs of multiple users in the mobile command centre. All these features combine to create a series of devices that are truly more than the sum of their parts.

"Getac's design process is heavily influenced by our customers and how they use our technology to overcome the challenges they face every day," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Solutions like our X600 series are the result of this philosophy, so to be recognised by GOOD DESIGN AWARD shows just how effective it is. We are truly honoured to receive this award and hope to win many more in future."

About Getac
Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Getac Technology Corporation.

