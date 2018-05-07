GEX Management Creates World's First Business Management Ecosystem And Launches New Corporate Website

"Our business model has not changed; rather, our corporate message has been honed to better represent and more accurately communicate what we do," stated President and Chief Operating Officer, Chelsea Christopherson. "Upper-level management and marketing have collaborated closely over the last several months in preparation for a strategic unveiling of our new corporate website which reflects GEX Management's revised message."

CEO Carl Dorvil was instrumental in guiding the initial formulation of GEX Management's new messaging when he aptly described what the company does as an "ecosystem." Dorvil stated, "We are doing business management unlike anyone else. We are not only providing core services to our clients, we are creating the systemic context and climate wherein they will thrive." Given these parameters, Director of Marketing and Creative Content, Trace Boyd stated, "Moving forward, our aim is to visually communicate what our company does structurally."

GEX Management's revised corporate message is now built on an industry-progressive ecological metaphor wherein each company it serves is regarded as a "seed." GEX Management then provides each business with nurturing "soil" inclusive of a wide range of operational structures necessary to ensure that they are efficient and sustainable. And finally, much like plants draw energy from the sun to stimulate growth, GEX Management fuels business growth by connecting our partner companies to funding sources to help them reach their goals and objectives.

Dorvil commented, "I can't overstate the importance of the recent evolution of our brand message because this is who we are and who we've always been. We now have the language to communicate our uniqueness more effectively."

You are invited to view GEX Management's new corporate website at www.gexmanagement.com.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. Is a licensed Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and a Professional Services Company providing comprehensive back office services to clients in a variety of industries. GEX Management services include HR, Payroll, Risk & Compliance, and Executive Consulting, and provides progressive and complete solutions for employee management and operational needs. http:www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gex-management-creates-worlds-first-business-management-ecosystem-and-launches-new-corporate-website-300643190.html

SOURCE GEX Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gexmanagement.com

