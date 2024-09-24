Giannina Braschi's Putinoika, Frenzy in the Trump and Putin Era

A tour de force of poetry and philosophy, offering a biting and hilarious denunciation of Trump's America. Post this

Publisher: Brown Ink, a new imprint of FlowerSong Press, curated by Frederick Luis Aldama Illustrators: Rosaura Rodríguez and Omar Banuchi of Días Cómic; Roi du Lac Price: $21.00 ISBN-10: ‎ 1963245784 ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1963245783 Date: September 27, 2024 Formats: Paperback and Digital Available through FlowerSong, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or any online bookseller.

"If, as in Ezra Pound's translation of Aristotle, the 'swift perception of relations' is truly the 'hallmark of genius,' it's in the brightly lit halls of Braschi's books where poetry is tested and stamped with such a mark. Like her character, Frenzy, she's a provocateur who believes in and pledges her fidelity only to 'everything that exists.'"—Forrest Gander, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and Chancellor Emeritus, Academy of American Poets

"A tour de force of philosophical poetry and poetical philosophy, offering a biting and hilarious denunciation of Trump's America." —Madelena Gonzalez, Chair, Anglophone Literature, University of Avignon

"Braschi's most audacious and electrifying creation yet! This thrilling ride spans from classical Greece to front page news, where the supernatural dances with the mundane. Eccentric, hilarious, and profound, Putinoika is the rara avis of modern literature—a true original that shatters conventions and leaves an indelible mark on your soul. As Tony Kushner gives us Angels in America marking the AIDS epidemic and Perestroika, Braschi gives us Putinas in America amidst the global pandemic with Putinoika. Her fearless storytelling sweeps you off your feet." —Nuria Morgado, Director, North American Academy of the Spanish Language

"This powerful, funny, profound, wise, crazed book is a wild ride. It is a bomb (a poem?, a novel?, a play?, fiction? essay?, comedy?, drama? all of the above?). It is a meditation on poetry, art, the pandemia, politics, Trump, his wall, the Putinas, the author, Puerto Rico, Oedipus, and Baudelaire. I laughed to tears here and there while the book displays one of the cruelest portraits of our times. Bravo!" —Carmen Boullosa, award-winning novelist

The Library of Congress calls the iconic Puerto Rican author Giannina Braschi "cutting-edge, influential, and even revolutionary." PEN America recognizes Braschi as "one of the most revolutionary voices in Latin America today." She writes poetry, fiction, and political philosophy in Spanish, Spanglish, and English. Her masterworks include El imperio de los sueños (Empire of Dreams), Yo-Yo Boing!, United States of Banana, and Putinoika. Her lifework is the subject of the anthology Poets Philosophers Lovers: On the Writings of Giannina Braschi, edited by Frederick Luis Aldama and Tess O'Dwyer. Braschi has received awards and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York Foundation for the Arts, Ford Foundation, Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña, and PEN America—as well as Lifetime Achievement honors from the North American Academy of the Spanish Language (ANLE), Cambio 16 news in Spain, and her native city of San Juan. Terms frequently associated with Braschi's writing include Postcolonial Literature, Latinx Philosophy, Postdramatic Theatre, McOndo, and Post-Boom. She goes simply by poet.

