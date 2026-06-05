TAIPEI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, achieved several milestones in overclocking, including a DDR5-13556 MT/s world record with CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 memory and 10 global first overclocking places on G.SKILL 12th Annual OC World Record Stage at Computex 2026. GIGABYTE's renowned overclocker team, led by Hicookie, achieved the DDR5 record-breaking performances with the OC-enthusiast Z890 AORUS TACHYON DUO X ICE motherboard. The team was also invited by G.SKILL to the overclocking event and topped the competition with new accomplishments in several categories achieved by the newly launched X870 AORUS INFINITY.

GIGABYTE Achieves DDR5 World Record and 10 Global First Places in Overclocking at COMPUTEX 2026

The highly anticipated G.SKILL event drew elite overclockers from across the globe, including Hicookie, Sergmann, Saltycroissant, Madness777, and Exaberries from Team GIGABYTE, who boldly pushed the boundaries of hardware performance under extreme conditions. During the competition, Team GIGABYTE and the X870 AORUS INFINITY motherboard became the highlight on stage by delivering the unmatched performance of the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB memory frequency and 10 global first places in CPU frequency and other benchmarks with AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D2 processors.

"I believe this not only showcased our overclocking prowess but also our commitment to the whole community." Hicookie added after the record-setting performance on stage, "Shout out to G.SKILL for having us here to compete among many of the most talented overclockers around the world. I am happy that our long-term partnership in memory solutions and GIGABYTE's pursuit of extreme performance and reliability have paid off."

Engineered with the innovative CQDIMM technology, the Z890 AORUS TACHYON DUO X ICE motherboard delivers uncompromising memory performance, enhanced signal integrity, and a suite of upgraded features designed for mainstream gamers and performance-first users. The X870 AORUS INFINITY is engineered to achieve the lowest memory latency ever on the AMD X870 platform for a faster, more responsive gaming and computing experience.

These innovative technologies make the GIGABYTE motherboards the best-in-class choice for PC enthusiasts. Please visit the GIGABYTE official website for more product information about Z890 AORUS TACHYON DUO X ICE and X870 AORUS INFINITY motherboards.

SOURCE GIGABYTE