GIGABYTE Debut OLED Monitor Lineup at CES 2024 with the World's First DP2.1 UHBR20 Gaming Monitor

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveiled an exciting range of OLED monitors designed for gaming and entertainment at CES 2024. The new OLED series lineup, spanning from 27 to 34 inches, up to 360Hz refresh rate, integrates cutting-edge specifications with exclusive tactical features to set new standards in gaming and multitasking experience.

Among the lineup, the star of CES 2024 is the 32-inch AORUS FO32U2P, showcasing cutting-edge features. As the world's first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, it offers an impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC), providing an authentic gaming experience with 2.5 times more bandwidth than the previous DP 1.4 HBR3. The DisplayPort on the FO32U2P also supports Daisy Chain, simplifying multi-display configurations with reduced cable clutter.

AORUS gaming monitors also have innovative gaming-friendly tactical features, including the Tactical Switch, a dedicated shortcut key that binds quick-access functions. The Night Vision feature enhances in low-light conditions, accentuating details in dark areas without overexposing the entire screen. Additionally, the Resolution Switch, specifically tailored for first-person shooter enthusiasts, enables instant switching to a 24-inch size in 1080p resolution with a single click - providing an optimal setup for fast-paced gaming experiences. 

GIGABYTE also introduces GIGABYTE OLED Care, incorporating a suite of AI-driven solutions addressing image retention concerns and automated panel-protecting features for added reliability and a longer lifespan. GIGABYTE OLED Care can seamlessly detect screen usage patterns and autonomously conduct routine OLED maintenance, enhancing user experience without requiring manual intervention.

These debut gaming monitors, built on CMR13000-tier QD-OLED panels, deliver unparalleled motion clarity, significantly reducing motion blur and ghosting. With a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and an ultra-wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, users can expect unmatched image clarity and sharpness with lifelike colors for a visual feast. With high refresh rates and a lightning-fast 0.03 ms GtG response time, gameplay is guaranteed to be smoother and more responsive. 

Complementing the groundbreaking FO32U2P release are the FO32U2, featuring HDMI 2.1 FRL 12G support, and the FO27Q3, boasting an extraordinary 360Hz refresh rate for exceptionally smooth visuals. For those seeking an immersive experience, the ultra-wide curved monitors MO34WQC and MO34WQC2 are designed to meet the rigorous demands of gaming and multitasking.

Discover the latest GIGABYTE gaming monitor offerings and other cutting-edge technologies at: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_2024_CES_Monitor

