GIGABYTE Deepens Collaboration with AMD to Accelerate On-Device AI for Gaming, Creation, and PC Builds

TAIPEI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, deepens its strategic partnership with AMD to accelerate on-device AI across three key product lines, including AI gaming laptops, X870E X3D series motherboards, and high-refresh OLED gaming monitors. Powered by AMD platforms and built with GIGABYTE's advanced technology, this collaboration delivers fast, smooth performance for gaming and creation, as well as steady stability for PC builds.

For AI gaming laptops, AORUS MASTER 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processor with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology, an advanced cache design that helps keep frame rates steady in fast-paced games while accelerating demanding creator workloads. GIGABYTE AERO X16 (Copilot+ PC) runs on AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors, leveraging the built-in NPU to handle select AI tasks efficiently on-device for everyday AI experiences. To help AMD's performance shine in real sessions, GIGABYTE elevates the experience with WINDFORCE Infinity EX cooling technology on AORUS MASTER 16—rated for 230W max total thermal power—and GiMATE, GIGABYTE'S exclusive AI agent that streamlines power, performance, and AI features into clear, workflow-friendly controls, so users get strong and steady performance with less manual tuning.

On desktops, GIGABYTE X870E X3D Series motherboards are designed to unleash the performance of AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology, where platform tuning can directly influence gaming stability and responsiveness. Built on AMD X3D foundation, GIGABYTE adds its exclusive AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, a true hardware–software fusion optimized specifically for AMD 3D V-Cache™ Technology behavior, along with a robust power design, refined BIOS, and DIY-friendly features to deliver smooth, consistent gaming performance with less trial-and-error tuning.

For OLED gaming monitors, the GIGABYTE MO27Q28GR, MO34WQC36, and MO32U24 are AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology-certified, delivering VRR smoothness by syncing the refresh rate to frame output for tear-free, stutter-free gameplay. Building on gameplay smoothness delivered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, GIGABYTE adds its exclusive Tactical Features, a built-in suite of tools for competitive usability. For example, Tactical Switch 2.0 enables one-click switching between resolutions and aspect ratios such as 4:3 or 5:4. Aim Stabilizer intelligently inserts black frames to reduce motion blur, and Game Assist overlays such as a custom crosshair and timer for additional competitive edge.

By deepening collaboration with AMD across laptops, motherboards, and displays, this lineup pairs AMD platform innovation with GIGABYTE's system control, performance engineering, and display tuning—delivering real-world gains for on-device AI gaming, creation, and PC builds. To explore more GIGABYTE innovation, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Event_CES_2026_AMD

