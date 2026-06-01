TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today unveiled its most comprehensive product lineup to date under the theme "ENTER INFINITY." Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the company also introduced the INFINITY Series, showcasing how four decades of innovation continue to evolve through local AI computing platforms, AI gaming laptops, monitors, gaming hardware, and a fully integrated ecosystem for the AI era.

The INFINITY Series: Define Next for Gaming and AI Computing

GIGABYTE EVENT Unveils the Full-Stack of New Products with "ENTER INFINITY" at COMPUTEX 2026

At the heart of the showcase is the INFINITY Series, engineered to push the boundaries of gaming and AI computing performance. On the motherboard side, the X870 AORUS INFINITY redefines DDR5 performance with speeds up to 11,400 MT/s and CL24 low-latency tuning for up to 20% faster responsiveness, paired with X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, which intelligently unlocks the full potential of AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D2 processors. The X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT adopts an industry-first 3D metal-printed cooling component, space-grade power delivery Quad OptiMOS delivering greater thermal efficiency and sustained stability for AI and high-performance workloads.

The INFINITY Series spans the entire PC build with the Red Dot Design Award-winning AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 INFINITY with exclusive WINDFORCE Hyperburst cooling. Alongside the debut of GeForce RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, and RTX™ 5070 INFINITY graphics cards, which feature the STEALTH design, relocating the power connector to the rear for cleaner builds and optimized airflow.

Completing the lineup are the AORUS K10 INFINITY keyboard with tactical magnetic switches and the AORUS M10 INFINITY mouse with optical switches, both available in black and white. The K10 INFINITY features ultimate specifications for any hardcore gamers, including both 0.1mm precision actuation and an 8000 Hz polling rate. Moreover, a 3.1-inch full-color OLED touch screen allows instant in-game control. The M10 INFINITY utilizes optical switches, excimer skin-friendly coating, and an aluminum-magnesium alloy base, engineered for demanding gamers. Rounding out the family is the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis, bringing performance, flexibility, and interaction together with a 16-inch integrated side display for a more immersive and flexible setup.

Performance and Aesthetics for Every PC Build

Beyond the INFINITY lineup, the Z890 Plus Series redefines DDR5 memory capability with CQDIMM technology, enabling full performance at 256GB capacity in dual-DIMM configurations, while D5 DUO X BIOS tuning technology intelligently manages timing, signal synchronization, and voltage behavior without tradeoffs between capacity and speed. On the design front, AERO WOOD expands from motherboards into graphics cards with the debut of the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5080 INFINITY WOOD, bringing aesthetics further into high-performance builds. Project STEALTH design philosophy also reaches a new milestone with the world's first gaming B850 mATX reverse-connector motherboard, supporting cleaner cableless builds across more than 50 chassis from over 20 manufacturers. Completing the build, the AORUS ELITE 360 AIO cooler debuts with integrated cooling, real-time system visibility, and dynamic lighting at its core.

Scaling Intelligence Across the AI Ecosystem

Extending beyond the PC builds, the Red Dot Award and COMPUTEX Best Choice Award-winning AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX, and AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX transform laptops into desktop-class systems for gaming and AI workloads, serving as a gateway for edge AI deployment. Building on this foundation, the new AI TOP 100 B850 is a local AI supercomputer purpose-built for developers, researchers, and teams operating in the AI agent era. Supporting AI models exceeding 200B parameters and pre-validated across more than 100 frameworks. The platform is engineered for sustained 24/7 AI workloads with GeForce RTX™ 5090 or Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards, powered by the UD1600PM PG5 AI TOP PSU, designed for continuous AI computing.

Where Performance Meets Experience

The AORUS ELITE Series gaming monitors bring together 4th Gen Tandem OLED and 5K Mini LED technologies, spanning 27-inch and 32-inch QHD and UHD models, including FO32U24GP and FO27Q54G. The lineup delivers refresh rates up to 540Hz, while selected 4K models support dual display modes for greater flexibility. Expanding the lineup further, the world's first 27-inch 5K Multi Mode Mini LED gaming monitor, FM275K16P, delivers retina-level detail and impactful HDR for stronger scene depth. Designed for both immersive visuals and competitive gaming, the series integrates AI Picture Mode, brand-new Tactical Features such as Tactical HUD and Tactical Crosshair for a sharper competitive edge without distraction, and upgraded AI OLED CARE PRO combines a built-in intelligent sensing system, next-generation automated pixel maintenance, and high-efficiency heat pipe technology to support long-term panel reliability.

GIGABYTE also advances its AI gaming laptops toward more accessible on-device AI experiences across thinner and more versatile designs. Spanning the flagship AORUS MASTER 16, AI Gaming PC AERO X16;Copilot+ PC, and portable GIGABYTE GAMING A16 full performance version, the lineup enhances gaming, creation, and local AI workflows through GiMATE, GIGABYTE's smart AI agent, integrating intelligent system optimization and immersive RGB Fusion 3.0 customization. In collaboration with NVIDIA, GiMATE Creator further integrates NVFP4 quantization to improve local AI image generation efficiency, enabling FLUX.2-klein to run up to 180% faster than before.

"As we celebrate 40 years of GIGABYTE, today, we take it further, all shaped by a simple idea: INFINITY, to go beyond limits, unlock new potential, and redefine what's possible across every product we build," said Eddie Lin, CEO of GIGABYTE Group. To learn more about GIGABYTE's full product lineup showcased at COMPUTEX 2026, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT│ENTER INFINITY.

SOURCE GIGABYTE