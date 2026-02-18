Girl Scouts of the USA Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Highlighting How the Cookie Program Helps Girls Explore More Through Hands-On Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) invites cookie lovers across the nation to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place February 20–22. National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is an annual event where Girl Scouts nationwide promote their sales and flex their entrepreneurial spirit through the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program®. Every purchase makes a difference in the lives of young entrepreneurs as they find their way in the world and discover all they are capable of. Joining the iconic cookie lineup this year, Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, is another delectable treat that consumers can purchase to support Girl Scouts this season.

As always, 100% of the proceeds earned through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local with councils and troops as they explore more possibilities through life-changing experiences and programming offered year-round. Cookie lovers can purchase their favorite cookies in person from Girl Scouts at any local booth or can order cookies for direct shipment to their front door, or pickup, using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. They can also donate cookies to service men and women, community organizations, first responders and more.

Each box purchased helps fund life-changing experiences for Girl Scouts, from summer camp adventures and educational field trips to STEM activities and impactful community service projects. When customers support Girl Scouts during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend by purchasing their favorite cookies, they're not just enjoying a delicious dessert — they're opening doors for girls to discover their leadership potential, build lasting friendships and create positive change in their communities.

"National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is one of the most anticipated moments of cookie season," said Wendy Lou, who oversees the cookie program. "Every purchase — whether made in person, at a booth, or online — represents an investment in ambitious girl entrepreneurs. The proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program empower girls to take on new adventures, gain invaluable skills and create experiences that will shape their futures."

GSUSA would like to recognize Adobe, this year's national sponsor of the cookie program. Through the support of Adobe, Girl Scouts' entrepreneurial journeys are being fueled by creativity. Girl Scouts nationally will have access to an educational video on the Digital Cookie® platform to learn about responsible digital design and communication skills that can support their cookie businesses. The video is powered by education offered through the Adobe Digital Academy, Adobe's global program focused on equipping learners with the latest creative, marketing and digital skills to stand out and stay ahead.

"At Adobe, we believe creative skills are essential for unlocking potential and preparing young people for future success," said Stacy Martinet, vice president of marketing at Adobe. "We're proud to support Girl Scouts in empowering the next generation to turn ideas into action and share their stories with confidence and imagination."

GSUSA would also like to acknowledge this year's national boothing partners — Walmart, Sam's Club, Wendy's® and Goodwill® — for their support. Participating Wendy's restaurants began hosting local troops as of February 1, providing Girl Scouts with the opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

About National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, February 20–22, marks a time when cookies are widely available in person at local events or online at www.girlscoutcookies.org . Cookie fans across the country can visit cookie booths to stock up on must-have flavors. To locate a nearby booth, visit the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

How to Find Girl Scout Cookies during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her.





If you don't know a Girl Scout, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by entering your zip code. You can find a troop selling at a nearby booth or purchase cookies to be shipped directly to you from troops nationwide. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies and/or donate cookies for local community causes.





Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join us , volunteer , reconnect , or donate .

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information about Adobe's Digital Academy, visit https://www.adobe.com.

