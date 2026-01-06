Girl Scouts of the USA Kicks Off National Cookie Season by Welcoming Exploremores™ to the Cookie Lineup and Adobe as National Sponsor

"Girl Scout Cookie season is always a moment of joy and tradition, and this year promises to be incredibly exciting," said Wendy Lou, who oversees the cookie program. "We're thrilled to introduce the new, delicious Exploremores™ cookie to the iconic cookie lineup people know and love. With every purchase, consumers directly support local Girl Scouts' abilities to explore more opportunities in STEM, the outdoors and more."

Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the legendary lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. In addition to the exciting new cookie, the 2026 cookie lineup will include fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, Adventurefuls® and more.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® provides invaluable entrepreneurial skills for Girl Scouts across the country and funds experiences such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp. From a curious kindergartener, amazed by jellyfish at the local aquarium, to a middle schooler finding the courage to go on her first overnight trip with her troop, Girl Scouts know the road to discovery starts with exploration. Each cookie season, Girl Scouts develop important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts' amazing experiences year-round.

Right now, Girl Scouts all over the world are exploring who they are, what they can do and all they can become. Your purchase helps them make the world a better place — one box of cookies at a time.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her.





If you don't know a Girl Scout, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by entering your zip code. There you can find a troop selling at a nearby booth, or you can purchase cookies to be shipped directly to you from troops nationwide. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.





You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about Girl Scout Cookie news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy.

As this year's national sponsor of the cookie program, Adobe will encourage girls to express their individuality and think creatively as they pursue their goals this cookie season. Through a national educational video featured on the Digital Cookie® platform, Adobe will equip Girl Scouts with essential skills in online communication and responsible digital design. By sharing these creative tools, Adobe is supporting Girl Scouts to become confident digital creators and entrepreneurs.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area. Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Life's more fun when you explore more! Unbox the future with Girl Scouts by joining the world's largest girl-led organization or learn how to become a volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit https://www.adobe.com.

