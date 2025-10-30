CAIRO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Haier Group has proactively contributed to the sustainable development of developing countries, demonstrating the responsibility and commitment of a multinational enterprise. Haier Biomedical, a subsidiary of Haier Group, has launched the Solar Public Health Project in Ethiopia, which has effectively promoted local public health system development. Meanwhile, by enabling intelligent manufacturing upgrades in developing countries, Haier has driven growth in local industrial chains. Practices in multiple international industrial cooperation projects show that Haier has become a benchmark for common development and for promoting the continuous progress of developing countries.

Global Answer Sheet for Technological Inclusiveness: Haier Builds a Sustainable Ecosystem in Developing Countries

Deepening Intelligent Layout to Jointly Build a New Ecosystem for Green Development

In Ethiopia, insufficient electricity supply and weak health infrastructure have severely compromised the safety of vaccine storage and transportation. Haier Biomedical innovatively applies zero-carbon solar direct-drive cold storage technology in its vaccine refrigerators. Even during a power outage at 43°C, the equipment can maintain a constant temperature of 8°C for up to 120 hours, well above the 72-hour standard specified by the World Health Organization, significantly improving the safety of vaccine storage.

To date, Haier has delivered over 10,000 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators to Ethiopia and built 16 vaccine cold storage facilities. It has also provided green public health solutions such as IoT blood refrigerators, covering more than 100 health stations across the country. This has not only addressed the country's immunization challenges but also strengthened the capacity of the local public health system, making it a model for health cooperation under the "Belt and Road Initiative".

Consolidating Digital Infrastructure and Sharing the Benefits of Digital Development

In addition to green practices in the field of public health, Haier has actively expanded its presence in countries such as Egypt and Thailand to build intelligent, green, and high-end industrial ecosystems across BRICS markets through local manufacturing. Through localization, Haier precisely meets local user needs, and drives intelligent upgrades across the local home-appliance industry chain, while its products reach neighboring countries, covering vast markets in Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

In Egypt, Haier has invested USD 160 million to construct the Haier Egypt Eco-Park integrating intelligence, digitalization, and flexibility, achieving full-scenario intelligent manufacturing through digital twin technology. In Thailand, Haier has built Southeast Asia's first 5G-connected factory, the Chonburi Air Conditioner Industrial Park, setting a benchmark for Thailand 4.0 digital transformation. In Indonesia, Haier has upgraded its Bekasi factory into a multi-category manufacturing base, planning to introduce PV energy and create a model for overseas manufacturing bases in Southeast Asia.

Haier's trinity strategy of "localized R&D, localized manufacturing and localized marketing" has effectively advanced the intelligent and green development of developing countries. Through its Human-Unit Integration model, Haier empowers employees with greater autonomy and decision-making power, fully unleashing employee innovation potential. Additionally, Haier has built a flexible supply chain system to dynamically optimize global supply chain layout, achieving optimal supply chain efficiency. It has achieved a leap from single-product trade to the export of advanced technologies such as digital twin, 5G, and the Internet of Things, and further, to the joint construction of industrial ecosystems, building a truly sustainable development ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809328/Image.jpg