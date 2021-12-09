Global Child "Travel with Purpose" releases its third season highlighting Dubai's "Power of Connection" episode on Emirates & major platforms around the world.

"Travel and human connection are intrinsically linked; we can't travel with purpose without learning from the cultures and people we meet along the way. That's why it was such an honor to showcase Dubai's Expo 2020 exhibition and the many wonderful experiences Dubai offers to travelers from every background… from sunrise hot air balloon rides, to racing cars and cultural experiences in the desert; Dubai really does have it all." Says Valverde, whose show has now reached nearly one billion viewers across 28 episodes on Prime Video, Tubi, Glewed, TVV Network and major airlines like American Airlines, Iberia, LATAM and now Emirates.

"We've come a long way; from filming season one with a selfie stick and little resources to now having partnered to give back and have a positive impact with over 67 five star hotels & the top brands in the tourism industry like Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental & Dubai Tourism. My favorite part is giving, from sponsoring leper colonies in India with food, to providing funding to centers for disabled adults in Mauritius, partnering with celebrities like former Miss Universe Catriona Gray and now… to be featured on all Emirates flights is a blessing and a dream come true." Says Augusto, a theologian and bilingual television host who also leads a non profit called BIG Foundation that fosters major world religions collaborating to tangibly impact people in need.

Augusto released his story of spiritual transformation through the Global Child book now available on Amazon Prime and is gearing up to launch their own Travel Centric streaming platform featuring several new travel series, all designed to inspire and have a positive impact on the world. Viewers will be able to book their own travel with purpose trips that mirror the episodes they love featuring the top non-profits of the world.

Global Child's Season One and Two streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and now the show is expanding its audience reach for Season 3 across multiple platforms such as iTunes, Tubi, Glewed, The Roku Channel, TVV Network, Butaca TV, Vizio and more…

When asked what's next Valverde smiles and says: "I think the time of traveling and living without purpose is over. Time has always been our most precious resource, but how are we investing it? Hopefully as people watch our Global Child episodes & adventures around the world, they'll be inspired to overcome fear and realize that our time on earth is a gift. We all have a finite amount of time, so we might as well live intentionally, investing it into loving others and leaving a positive impact in this beautiful world we're all called to experience & protect. I know for some people travel might be a challenge right now, but hopefully I can help to share some of the beauty of the world with them through the screen, along with some laughs and great memories. Bringing added value to our viewers and the places we visit, to everyone we encounter be it on or off camera… that's what travel with purpose and a life well lived is all about."

Global Child Dubai "The Power of Connection" is now playing on all Emirates flights, on TVV network and will be launching with the rest of Season 3 including Global Child Poland, Tanzania, Thailand, Mauritius & Chile on all Vizio (Sony) television, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Butaca TV, Canela TV, Samsung, Iberia, LATAM and many more.

