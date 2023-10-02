Global Education Holdings Acquires MLA College

News provided by

Global Education Holdings

02 Oct, 2023, 16:14 ET

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education Holdings (GEDU), the higher education provider in the UK, announced the successful acquisition of the MLA College (MLA) in the UK. MLA College is a global, award-winning Higher Education provider specialising in the delivery of UK distance learning degrees, predominantly for the marine and maritime sector. The transaction marks yet another significant step towards expanding GEDU's global ambitions and educational reach.

Founded in 2012, MLA College (formerly known as Marine Learning Alliance Ltd) was initially based within the University of Plymouth, MLA's partner institution. Today, MLA stands as a registered Higher Education Institution in England in accordance with section 4(5) of the Higher Education and Research Act, 2017. At present MLA is working towards its own Degree Awarding Powers and University status.

The aim of MLA College is to enrich the student experience, extend industry relevance, provide world-class education, and foster creative collaboration and strategic partnerships with other national and international educational institutions and the private sector. "At MLA College, we believe that investing in education and life-long learning will help prepare individuals, teams, and businesses for an evolving global economy. We represent and believe in true education beyond borders," says Prof Basak Akdemir, CEO, MLA College.

MLA College, acting in its capacity as the education partner for CIFAL (International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders) City of London, established by UNITAR, has recently launched its Global Sustainable Development programmes that actively see students contributing to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The CIFAL City of London, launched in the City by the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and the Lord Mayor of city of London, aspires to build capacity in the maritime sector to create a sustainable future. "As education providers, it is our responsibility to develop methods which allow quality education to all, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," states Prof John Chudley, Rector, MLA College.

About GEDU: Global Education group operates in higher education, apprenticeships and language school segments — with operations in 12 countries including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Our portfolio covers a wide range of higher education specialisms that have high employability and hold a very high student experience.

Contact: 
Vanita Kerai
Chief Marketing Officer
GEDU
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44(0)7424536082

Website: gedu.global

SOURCE Global Education Holdings

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.