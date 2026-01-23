Global Top Three in Conversion Efficiency! Risen Energy HJT Strongly Leads the New Era of Space Energy

News provided by

Risen Energy Co., Ltd

Jan 23, 2026, 05:00 ET

NINGBO, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, global PV authority TaiyangNews released its inaugural 2026 TOP SOLAR MODULES list. Risen Energy's Hyper-ion Pro HJT modules secured a position among the global top three, backed by a hardcore mass-production power rating of 740Wp and a conversion efficiency of 23.8%.

Continue Reading
TaiyangNews January Mass Production Module Ranking
TaiyangNews January Mass Production Module Ranking

The TOP SOLAR MODULES list focuses on commercially mass-produced PV modules, systematically presenting their core performance. With strict inclusion criteria, it only admits products that have achieved mass production, possess complete technical data, and maintain a conversion efficiency of ≥21.5%, ensuring the results carry high industry reference value and credibility.

Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion Pro modules integrate core technologies—including OBB cell technology, Hyper-link stress-free interconnection technology, and Ultra-thin cell technology—significantly enhancing both performance and cost-effectiveness. Featuring an ultra-high bifaciality of 90%±5% and an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, the modules consistently lead performance across various application scenarios. By the end of 2025, cumulative shipments of the Hyper-ion series HJT products had surpassed 12GW, exported to over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

Risen Energy has proactively ventured into the space economy, with its self-developed 50μm ultra-thin p-type HJT cells achieving batch delivery. Demonstrating superior performance in lightweight design and radiation resistance, these cells are perfectly compatible with flexible solar arrays. Risen Energy's perovskite/silicon HJT tandem solar cell R&D has hit a 30.99% conversion efficiency, opening up vast room for efficiency evolution in future space photovoltaics.

From ground-based power plants to the vast starry skies, Risen Energy is redefining energy boundaries through innovation. This marks not just the evolution of PV technology, but also lays a solid scientific foundation for humanity's civilization to advance into the interstellar energy era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867861/111.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Parmi les trois premiers en matière d'efficacité de conversion ! La technologie d'hétérojonction (HJT) de Risen Energy est à l'avant-garde de la nouvelle ère de l'énergie spatiale

Parmi les trois premiers en matière d'efficacité de conversion ! La technologie d'hétérojonction (HJT) de Risen Energy est à l'avant-garde de la nouvelle ère de l'énergie spatiale

L'autorité mondiale en matière de photovoltaïque, TaiyangNews, a récemment publié sa liste inaugurale des MEILLEURS MODULES SOLAIRES 2026. Les...
Risen Energy HJT lidera con fuerza la nueva era de la energía espacial

Risen Energy HJT lidera con fuerza la nueva era de la energía espacial

Recientemente, TaiyangNews, la autoridad mundial en energía fotovoltaica, publicó su lista inaugural de los MEJORES MÓDULOS SOLARES de 2026. Los...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Green Technology

Green Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics