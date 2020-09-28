Go Ahead ... Treat Yourself

Treat Meal was formulated to block the absorption of the fats, carbohydrates and sugars you usually find in your favorite foods and minimize the damage they can cause to your weight management and healthy lifestyle goals. This powerhouse product also helps relieve bloating caused by those treats and supports the overall maintenance of healthy blood sugar levels. It's a great complement to your THRIVE Experience routine or when needed with meals that are high in fat, carbohydrates and/or sugars.

"To look and feel your best, of course it's important to support your health with good nutrition and habits, but it doesn't mean your favorite go-to meals are completely off the table," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "While there's no substitute for a balanced diet and regular exercise, Thrive Treat Meal allows you to enjoy those 'cheats' from time to time as part of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Treat Meal was created with that philosophy in mind."

Want the "Treat Deets"? Go to https://le-vel.com/lander/treatmeal to learn more about Thrive Treat Meal.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on Instagram @le_veloffical, Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

