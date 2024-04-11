Good results Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group despite less favorable market conditions

Sales volume comparable to previous year

Further significant investments in the international network

The company celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group ended 2023 with good revenue and net profit figures. After highly favorable market conditions in the previous two years, results dropped to a lower level. Demand in various markets declined, causing price pressure which resulted in lower gross margins. Total sales stayed virtually the same as in 2022 due to a higher volume of direct deliveries and projects. Further significant investments were made in logistics and storage systems, specialized processing systems and in the modernization and expansion of warehouses and offices. In 2024, the company celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The total sales of the Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group amounted to € 1,621 million in 2023 (2022: € 1,672 million). The operating result amounted to € 60 million (2022: € 104 million) and the net result was € 43 million (2022: € 88 million). Solvency improved to 46.8% (2022: 42.9%).

Total sales from stock was lower in all markets than the previous year due to decreased market demand. This was, however, offset by a higher volume in direct deliveries and projects. This led to virtually the same total net sales as in 2022, despite a difficult market. Van Leeuwen maintained its market share in the European industrial markets. Demand was lower in the construction and mechanical engineering market segments, but in the hydraulics and automotive market segments demand was good. Van Leeuwen benefited from good market demand in the global energy market. Van Leeuwen supplied energy projects in the Middle East, Asia and the United States.

Also in 2023, Van Leeuwen invested in sustainable solutions with the ambition to be the greenest pipe and tube distributor in the world by 2030. To date, Van Leeuwen has invested 6.5 million euros in green electricity on its own roofs in the Netherlands, Germany, Romania, Denmark and Australia. In 2023, the company supplemented its product range in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden with steel tubes produced with a reduced CO 2 footprint. In addition, Van Leeuwen invested significantly in the company, including the Monorail in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, a 315-meter long automated transport and sorting system, expansion of the warehouse in Vyškov, Czech Republic, and a new regional headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden.

Peter Rietberg, Chairman of the Management Board: "We achieved good results in 2023 despite less favorable market conditions. 2024 will also be challenging. This year we are especially proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our family business. Our anniversary theme 'Connecting Worlds' is about an internationally connected network with committed teams, connected to customers and suppliers all over the world. It refers to continuity, sustainable growth and innovative entrepreneurship. With our many years of experience, we set a sustainable, innovative course with which we continue to offer the best to our customers, now and in the future, and continue to build our company."

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group

The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an international distribution company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The family-owned company, with its head office in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, was founded in 1924 and is active in virtually all industrial sectors. The Group has 70 branches spread across 32 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. Van Leeuwen's 2,400 employees have specialist knowledge of sourcing, processing, project management, logistics and stock planning and work closely together with customers in its markets. The combination of global logistics and knowledge of products and customer applications makes Van Leeuwen a leading company in its markets.

www.vanleeuwen.com

Photos are available via this link.