Got Miles? Michelob ULTRA Launches 'Beer Run' - A First of Its Kind Program Allowing Consumers to Trade In Their Hard-Earned Miles for Beer

ULTRA Beer Run is an unprecedented program that allows people to exchange their miles, push-ups, downwards dogs or any exercise activity for the unmatched experience of grabbing a cold one with friends, post-workout. A relentless champion of living an active, balanced lifestyle, Michelob ULTRA believes workouts are better with others and that it's only worth it if you enjoy it.

This epic, one-of-a-kind program inspires active seekers all over the U.S. and rewards them with refreshing Michelob ULTRA to celebrate their pursuits.

To participate, 21+ consumers download the MyCooler app and register. Then simply upload proof of a workout via a post-workout selfie, screenshot of a fitness app or workout summary - it's that easy! Michelob ULTRA will email runners, yogis, bodybuilders, and anyone in between a digital prepaid card valued at $5 that they can use to purchase a Michelob ULTRA. For more information and to get excited about an active summer together, visit ULTRABeerRun.com.

"Workouts that end with a 'cheers' are the best kind! As the world begins to safely reopen, Michelob ULTRA's Beer Run looks forward to people being active together and rewarding them for doing so with a refreshing beer after a run or workout," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "At just 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, ULTRA is a perfect complement to an active lifestyle."

To spread the word, on Saturday, May 15, Michelob ULTRA is taking over popular running locations in New York and Chicago where they will reward people for their physical activity with beer, hand out branded premiums and sign them up to trade in their miles for beer.

The Michelob ULTRA Beer Run is a fully integrated, summer-long campaign that includes OOH, social media giveaways, retail activation, experiential and PR. In addition, there will be an emotive :30 film entitled "The Pursuit" -- a story of why people workout -- that will live on social with a :15 version airing on TV.

To learn how to participate in the ULTRA Beer Run, follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and the #ULTRABeerRun hashtag. For more information visit www.MichelobULTRA.com .

Program Disclosures: ULTRA BEER RUN GIVEAWAY. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US and DC residents (excluding AL, CA and TX residents) who are participants of the "My Cooler Rewards Program" who are 21+. See Program Terms and Conditions at Mycooler.com/beerrunrules for prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Prize is a $5 virtual card that can be used to purchase one (1) Michelob ULTRA.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

Michelob ULTRA's Beer Run initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer" platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a beer even better. To learn more about "Let's Grab A Beer," visit us on YouTube. Anheuser-Busch has always stood by their consumers and communities, and the brewer is proud to build on that legacy by continuing their efforts to lead the safe and strong recovery of the country. With "Let's Grab a Beer," Anheuser-Busch is looking forward to the reopening of our neighborhood restaurants and bars, cheering on our favorite teams, and safely gathering in person again. Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines.

