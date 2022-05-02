Greenspoon Marder Launches Latin America Practice Group

MIAMI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the launch of the firm's national Latin America (LATAM) practice group providing counsel to inbound and outbound international clients on maximizing cross-border opportunities.

Boasting a strong foundation and reputation in key international markets such as South Florida and New York, the firm has recently attracted additional strength in the areas of real estate, tax and transactional services. The Greenspoon Marder LATAM team includes multilingual and multicultural attorneys who are either fluent or native Spanish speakers. The firm currently represents Latin American clients with wide-ranging profiles and legal needs including, by way of non-exclusive example, independent and branded hoteliers, real estate developers, professional athletes, entertainers, multinational retail chains, private equity and venture capital investors, ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices.

"The formalization and expansion of our LATAM team is a natural evolution of our firm's growth and expansion. Our connections to international business leaders, government offices and key decision makers allow us to help our clients achieve their desired results, nimbly and effectively. We are very well-positioned to assist both U.S.-based and LATAM-based businesses," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

"We are thrilled to launch our new LATAM practice group, and proud of the multilingual and multicultural team we have assembled. These diverse attorneys bring a deep understanding of the unique regional differences each country faces, and adds value for new and existing clients looking to engage in cross-border deals, investments and operations," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

In high growth mode, the LATAM team is complemented by several other new or expanding practice groups at the firm, including Innovation and Technology, Sports and Entertainment, Franchise, Hospitality, Wealth and Asset Planning, and Immigration, in addition to our highly respected Corporate, Real Estate, Tax, and Litigation practices.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and offices across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Our firm was founded with the goal of providing the highest quality legal services at the highest value for our clients. Each of our clients is unique and so are their legal needs. We believe no one size fits all for professional services. Our lawyers offer flexible and creative solutions to meet our clients' respective needs. Our mission is to understand the challenges our clients face, build collaborative relationships and craft solutions with a focus on strategic goals. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

