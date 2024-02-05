Guide Sensmart unveiled a new infrared night vision device at the JAGD & HUND 2024

WUHAN, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The six-day JAGD & HUND 2024, one of the biggest hunting exhibitions in Europe, concluded on February 4th. This annual event provides a wide range of services and activities for avid hunters and individuals interested in hunting, nature, and dog enthusiasts.

Guide sensmart booth at the JAGD & HUND 2024
The British Shooting Show
At the exhibition, Guide sensmart proudly presented its newest TL series multispectral fusion thermal monocular. Attendees at Guide sensmart's booth were impressed by the exceptional features and capabilities of the TL Series. This series is Guide sensmart's first multispectral fusion thermal monocular, combining infrared, visible light, and laser ranging to generate top-notch, high-contrast images in any outdoor conditions. Its compact and lightweight design, along with its all-in-one infrared vision solution, can assist users in searching, observing, and locating targets more efficiently.

This latest addition to Guide sensmart's product lineup reaffirms the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the thermal imaging industry. As Guide sensmart continues to pioneer advancements, the TL Series stands as a testament to their dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions.

The British Shooting Show is scheduled to take place at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, UK from February 23-25, 2024. During the event, Guide sensmart will showcase a range of innovative new infrared night vision equipment. Visitors are invited to stop by booth HALL 5 E12 to witness the impressive visual capabilities of the new infrared technology and high-quality products.

Guide Sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Společnost Guide Sensmart na veletrhu SHOT SHOW ve Spojených státech představila nejnovější technologie infračerveného nočního vidění

Společnost Guide Sensmart na veletrhu SHOT SHOW ve Spojených státech představila nejnovější technologie infračerveného nočního vidění

WU-CHAN, Čína, 31. ledna 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Dne 26. ledna 2024 skončil veletrh SHOT Show, významná akce v oblasti amerického lovectví. Veletrh SHOT...
