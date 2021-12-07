Guidepoint Expands Network To Include More Than 1 Million Experts

Guidepoint expands its network to include more than one million industry and subject matter experts. Tweet this

"Reaching a million experts means more than just 'checking the box' on another milestone. The growing availability, diverse backgrounds, and unique perspectives our experts bring will enable our clients to gain insight into nearly any topic." said Albert Sebag, Guidepoint's Founder & CEO. "As we continue to expand our reach, our clients will have faster, more timely access to primary research than ever before."

With more than 1,000 employees in 16 offices across four continents, clients partner with Guidepoint to access first-person intelligence through phone consultations, surveys, events, and proprietary data insights products. Guidepoint's rigorous compliance framework adapts to meet the specific needs of each client, under the guidance of the firm's Chief Legal Officer who also serves as a Senior Fellow of the Regulatory Compliance Association.

Guidepoint's network expansion is a direct result of outstanding global custom-recruiting efforts, combined with the speed and ability to meet client expectations. Backed by a longstanding reputation of excellence and high-touch customer service, the company recently opened new offices in Athens, Sydney, and Mumbai to better serve its growing client base and accommodate the rapid employee growth in 2021.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with verified subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

