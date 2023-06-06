GWM Holds a Global Car Festival to Upgrade Customer Experience

BAODING, China, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM has begun a global Car Festival in overseas markets to make full use of its dominant position in intelligent new energy vehicles (NEVs) and upgrade customer experience.

GWM is upgrading its intelligent NEV lineup by launching key models such as HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION, and GWM POER, which are all featured with updates in power performance, intelligence, and safety. In May, GWM saw a 101,020 new cars sales with a year-on-year increase of 26.18% and a historic high overseas sales of 25,131 units accounting for 24.88% of the total.

GWM HAVAL H6 family has been upgraded to the third generation. To meet the needs of consumers in different markets for environmental protection and technological configuration, GWM has successively launched HAVAL H6 HEV and HAVAL H6 PHEV. Based on L.E.M.O.N. DHT technology, both models can deliver top-notch performance with low fuel consumption.

The upgraded H6 family features more advanced intelligence and higher safety, thus being awarded the 5-star safety rating by Australasian New Car Assessment Program (A-NCAP). HAVAL H6's outstanding product strength has won the favor of more than 4 million consumers worldwide since its launch.

HAVAL JOLION, another GWM model, is tailored for urban driving and featuring a more fashionable design and body color. Moreover, the model's technological configurations are based on the needs of global consumers. In various markets, HAVAL JOLION is a hit with young consumers who appreciate its stylish exterior, sophisticated cockpit, and intelligent configuration.

In South Africa, HAVAL JOLION ranked first in retail sales of small SUVs in its first month. The model was recognized as the "Top Imported Newcomer Car of the Year" in the Accelerator Awards of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) and nominated for the "Passenger Newcomer of the Year Award" along with Ferrari SF90, Toyota Starlet, and Kia Pegas.

GWM POER is a premium intelligent pickup produced by GWM, designed to integrate superior off-road performance, exceptional loading capacity and cutting-edge intelligent technology. The pickup model has been launched in Australia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and other markets. In order to meet the different needs of consumers, GWM POER is equipped with various intelligent driving assistance functions. The model launched in Australia has intelligent safety functions, such as lane-keeping assist (LKA) and automatic emergency braking (AEB). With its safety configuration and strong product strengths, GWM POER has also been awarded the 5-star safety rating by A-NCAP and won the title Best Pickup of the Year in Chile.

GWM aims to accelerate the transformation of NEVs and provide consumers with more advanced intelligent NEVs to meet their upgrading needs through this event.

In the future, GWM will concentrate on the global brand action plan of "ONE GWM", leveraging the launch of intelligent NEVs to enhance consumer experience continuously, increase popularity, and provide high-quality, personalized mobility experiences for consumers worldwide.

