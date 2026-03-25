HÄAGEN-DAZS® SHOPS AND VICKY BAKERY DEBUT THE PASTELITO DAZZLER LIMITED-TIME OFFERING, A SWEET CELEBRATION OF CUBAN FLAVOR IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The limited-time Cuban-inspired ice cream dessert is available starting on March 25 to March 31 in six Häagen-Dazs Shops in South Florida

At-A-Glance Information

Company: Häagen-Dazs ® Shops and Vicky Bakery

Häagen-Dazs Shops and Vicky Bakery What's New: Häagen-Dazs Shops and Vicky Bakery come together in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to launch the Pastelito Dazzler, a limited-time menu item for guests in South Florida

Häagen-Dazs Shops and Vicky Bakery come together in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to launch the Pastelito Dazzler, a limited-time menu item for guests in South Florida Menu Item: The Pastelito Dazzler features Häagen-Dazs premium Vanilla Ice Cream layered with guava drizzle, buttery crushed puff pastry from Vicky Bakery pastelitos, and topped with a cloud of whipped cream and guava drizzle

The Pastelito Dazzler features Häagen-Dazs premium Vanilla Ice Cream layered with guava drizzle, buttery crushed puff pastry from Vicky Bakery pastelitos, and topped with a cloud of whipped cream and guava drizzle Availability: The Pastelito Dazzler is available from March 25 through March 31, 2026, exclusively at six Häagen-Dazs Shop locations in South Florida: River Landing (Miami), Causeway Square (North Miami), Town and Country Mall (Kendall), Wingate Shopping Center (Miami Lakes), Shops at Pembroke Gardens (Pembroke Pines), and Miracle Mile (Coral Gables), while supplies last

MIAMI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida, get ready to treat your taste buds! Häagen-Dazs® Shops is teaming up with Vicky Bakery, a beloved family-owned business and culinary authority in South Florida known for their authentic Cuban cuisine and pastries, to debut the Pastelito Dazzler for a limited time. Only available on menus at six select South Florida Häagen-Dazs Shops starting on March 25 to March 31, the thoughtfully crafted, decadent dessert brings together Cuban-inspired flavors from Vicky Bakery and premium ice cream ingredients from Häagen-Dazs.

Häagen-Dazs Shops and Vicky Bakery Pastelito Dazzler

Created in partnership with Vicky Bakery executive chef, Betsy Rivera, the Pastelito Dazzler includes Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream layered with warm, luscious guava drizzle, buttery crushed puff pastry from Vicky Bakery pastelitos, and finished with guava glaze atop a cloud of whipped cream. Rich, indulgent, and bursting with Cuban-inspired flavor, the dessert transforms everyday moments into a celebration, bringing the cherished tastes of the local South Florida community together in an irresistible treat that will have you smiling one spoonful at a time.

The Pastelito Dazzler will be available for one week only*, from March 25 to March 31, 2026, exclusively at six South Florida Häagen-Dazs Shops locations:

"At Häagen-Dazs Shops, we're always looking for ways to delight our guests and celebrate the vibrant communities we call home. Partnering with Vicky Bakery was a natural fit to honor the unique flavors that make South Florida so special," said Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs Shops. "The Pastelito Dazzler brings these flavors to life, creating moments of happiness and highlighting the connection both of our brands have built with the community."

"At Vicky Bakery, pastelitos are more than just a pastry - they're a symbol of our Cuban heritage and the flavors that bring our community together," said Ben Linero, Chief Marketing Officer of Vicky Bakery. "Partnering with Häagen-Dazs to create the Pastelito Dazzler allowed us to reimagine that tradition in a fun, indulgent way. By combining our signature guava pastelito flavors with Häagen-Dazs' ice cream, we've created a dessert that celebrates the taste of South Florida in every bite."

To learn more about other Häagen-Dazs Shops offerings, customers can download the Häagen-Dazs app and sign up for the loyalty program to access exclusive rewards, seasonal promotions and insider news. For more information on the Pastelito Dazzler, Häagen-Dazs and their Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok. For more information on Vicky Bakery, visit https://vickybakery.com/ or follow @vickybakery on Instagram.

*While supplies last

About Häagen-Dazs ® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs (™).

About Vicky Enterprises

Vicky Bakery has been serving an array of Cuban delights from pastelitos to cakes, cafecitos, and sandwiches in Miami since 1972. The specialty pastries are made with a Cuban family recipe that has been passed down through generations. The founders, Antonio and Gelasia Cao, fell in love over 50 years ago while working at Cuba's most renowned bakery at the time, La Vencedora. The couple married and migrated to Miami as political exiles, and soon had enough money saved up to buy a small bakery. Now, Vicky Bakery has grown to over 30 locations across Florida and is bullishly looking to expand across the state and beyond. Visit vickybakery.com/franchise for more information about bakeries and franchise development opportunities in new and existing markets.

Categories : Food & Beverage, Desserts, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Restaurant Industry, Franchising, Menu Innovation

Tags: #HaagenDazs #Desserts #VickyBakery #PastelitoDazzler #FrozenDesserts #NewMenuItems #QSR #RestaurantNews #MenuLaunch #SouthFlorida #LimitedTimeOffer

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs® Shops