Häagen-Dazs® Shops Announce Return of Limited-Time Frozen Lemonades with an All-New Flavor

Celebrate Summer with Frozen Lemonades at Shops Nationwide from June 15 to August 31

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops announce the return of their limited-time Frozen Lemonades lineup, featuring a new Strawberry Mango flavor. The limited-time offerings will be available in Shops nationwide beginning June 15 through August 31.

Guests can visit their nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop to enjoy the lineup of Frozen Lemonades, featuring three fruity flavors: Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Raspberry Frozen Lemonade, and the all-new Strawberry Mango Frozen Lemonade. Using just three simple ingredients and made with Häagen-Dazs tangy and sweet real-fruit sorbets, these non-dairy treats offer a lighter dessert option for summer.

"We're excited to welcome back our Frozen Lemonades in-shop, now with our new Strawberry Mango flavor alongside the signature options," said Häagen-Dazs Director of Marketing Rachel Jaiven. "Our Frozen Lemonades offer a refreshingly indulgent way to celebrate summer no matter where you are, with the new flavor adding even more variety by capturing the essence of the season in a luxurious frozen treat.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

