Häagen-Dazs® Shops Elevate the Flavors of the Holiday Season with Return of Peppermint Bark Dessert Lineup

News provided by

Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Nov 06, 2024, 09:00 ET

Iconic desserts available at Häagen-Dazs® Shops nationwide, starting Nov. 15

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops announced today the return of the decadent Peppermint Bark dessert lineup. Beginning November 15 through January 31, the seasonal desserts include the Peppermint Bark Shake, Peppermint Bark Dazzler, and Peppermint Bark ice cream, available in a chocolate and peppermint candy-dipped waffle cone.

The returning lineup of Peppermint Bark desserts features three seasonal items:

  • The Peppermint Bark Shake blends Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream with chocolatey peppermint bark and candy pieces, topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark pieces.
  • The Peppermint Bark Dazzler features Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream layered with hot fudge and chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie crunch, and crushed peppermint bark pieces.
  • The Peppermint Bark Ice Cream combines the brand's iconic white chocolate ice cream with chocolatey peppermint bark and crushed peppermint pieces, available in a waffle cone coated in dark chocolate and peppermint bark candy pieces.

"The limited-time desserts are a signature holiday staple at Häagen-Dazs, and we're excited to bring the indulgent lineup back to Shops nationwide," said Häagen-Dazs Shops Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven. "These nostalgic treats embody the holiday spirit, offering a memorable experience for our guests to enjoy throughout the season."

High-res images of the Peppermint Dessert lineup are available here.

Guests are encouraged to download the newly revamped Häagen-Dazs loyalty app, featuring a sleek new design to enhance guest experience, giving customers access to exclusive rewards, special promotions, and insider news. Guests who download and sign up for rewards will receive a free cup or cone, redeemable at their nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs and their Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok. 

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops
Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™). 

Contact:
Callie Chambers
Fish 919
[email protected]
954-893-9150

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs® Shops

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Häagen-Dazs® Shops Introduces New Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and Celebrates Return of Fall-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Shake

Häagen-Dazs® Shops Introduces New Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and Celebrates Return of Fall-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Shake

Häagen-Dazs® Shops invites guests to savor the season with the debut of the all-new Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and the return of the beloved Pumpkin Spice ...
Häagen-Dazs® Unveils New Pistachio Ice Cream Recipe in Shops and Retailers Nationwide

Häagen-Dazs® Unveils New Pistachio Ice Cream Recipe in Shops and Retailers Nationwide

Häagen-Dazs® reveals a recreation of its iconic Pistachio ice cream recipe, available in Shops and at retailers nationwide. A staple for ice cream...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics