Häagen-Dazs® Shops Elevate the Flavors of the Holiday Season with Return of Peppermint Bark Dessert Lineup

Iconic desserts available at Häagen-Dazs® Shops nationwide, starting Nov. 15

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops announced today the return of the decadent Peppermint Bark dessert lineup. Beginning November 15 through January 31, the seasonal desserts include the Peppermint Bark Shake, Peppermint Bark Dazzler, and Peppermint Bark ice cream, available in a chocolate and peppermint candy-dipped waffle cone.

The returning lineup of Peppermint Bark desserts features three seasonal items:

The Peppermint Bark Shake blends Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream with chocolatey peppermint bark and candy pieces, topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark pieces.

The Peppermint Bark Dazzler features Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream layered with hot fudge and chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie crunch, and crushed peppermint bark pieces.

The Peppermint Bark Ice Cream combines the brand's iconic white chocolate ice cream with chocolatey peppermint bark and crushed peppermint pieces, available in a waffle cone coated in dark chocolate and peppermint bark candy pieces.

"The limited-time desserts are a signature holiday staple at Häagen-Dazs, and we're excited to bring the indulgent lineup back to Shops nationwide," said Häagen-Dazs Shops Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven. "These nostalgic treats embody the holiday spirit, offering a memorable experience for our guests to enjoy throughout the season."

Guests are encouraged to download the newly revamped Häagen-Dazs loyalty app, featuring a sleek new design to enhance guest experience, giving customers access to exclusive rewards, special promotions, and insider news. Guests who download and sign up for rewards will receive a free cup or cone, redeemable at their nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs and their Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok .

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

