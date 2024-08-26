Häagen-Dazs® Shops Introduces New Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and Celebrates Return of Fall-Favorite Pumpkin Spice Shake

Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Fall with Two Delicious Pumpkin Spice Treats Starting September 1

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops invites guests to savor the season with the debut of the all-new Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and the return of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Shake. These limited-time fall offerings will be available at shops across the nation beginning September 1 through November 14.

The new Pumpkin Spice Dazzler is a decadent creation that layers Häagen-Dazs® Dulce de Leche ice cream with rich caramel sauce, crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces, and a dusting of warm pumpkin pie spices. This delightful combination is sure to capture the essence of the season in every spoonful, making it the ultimate fall treat.

Guests can also enjoy the return of the Pumpkin Spice Shake, a fall favorite that has become a seasonal staple. Made with Dulce de Leche ice cream blended with creamy pumpkin puree and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spices, this cool and creamy shake offers a perfect way to transition to the comforting flavors of fall.

"Our new Pumpkin Spice Dazzler is the perfect addition to our fall lineup! These limited-time creations are inspired by the rich, warm flavors that our guests crave as the seasons change," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs'® Marketing Director. "By combining the season's coveted flavors of cinnamon and pumpkin with our premium ingredients, we're able to offer our guests a taste of fall with a Häagen-Dazs twist."

Both the Pumpkin Spice Dazzler and Pumpkin Spice Shake are available for a limited time at Häagen-Dazs Shops nationwide. Guests are encouraged to visit their nearest location to experience these fall-inspired treats before they're gone.

High-resolution images of each dessert can be found at the link here.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and its Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

