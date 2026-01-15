HÄAGEN-DAZS® SHOPS SAVOR A FRESH START TO THE YEAR WITH REIMAGINED SORBET SMOOTHIE COLLECTION

Starting January 15, guests can indulge in five new-and-improved non-dairy sorbet smoothie flavors at Shops nationwide

Häagen-Dazs Shops

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when winter needs a little brightening, Häagen-Dazs® Shops is providing the ultimate mood-booster with the launch of its new-and-improved Sorbet Smoothie Collection beginning on January 15. Made with Häagen-Dazs' signature sorbet, real fruit and flavorful juices, the line-up of five revamped smoothie flavors provide a refreshing burst of flavor that bring a taste of escape to everyday moments – no travel required.

This time around, the indulgently rich, yet refreshingly light collection exclusively features non-dairy recipes with sorbet-forward texture and real fruit layers. The expertly crafted recipes preserve the elevated crave-worthy flavor fans love, while making it easier for more people to enjoy Häagen-Dazs Shops signature smoothie experience.

The refined Häagen-Dazs Shops Sorbet Smoothie Collection includes five bold flavors crafted with thoughtfully selected ingredients, each designed to transport you with every sip, including:

Aloha Mango Smoothie: A tropical paradise blend with Mango Sorbet, peaches and bananas with pineapple juice

A tropical paradise blend with Mango Sorbet, peaches and bananas with pineapple juice Strawberry Banana Smoothie: A beloved, classic combination featuring Strawberry Sorbet, bananas and strawberries with cranberry juice

A beloved, classic combination featuring Strawberry Sorbet, bananas and strawberries with cranberry juice Strawberry Mango Smoothie: A bold, juicy fruit fusion of Mango Sorbet, strawberries and peaches with pineapple juice

A bold, juicy fruit fusion of Mango Sorbet, strawberries and peaches with pineapple juice Wildberry Smoothie: The berry-best mix of Strawberry Sorbet with fresh blueberries and strawberries with cranberry juice

The berry-best mix of Strawberry Sorbet with fresh blueberries and strawberries with cranberry juice Pomegranate Berry Smoothie: An antioxidant-inspired union with Raspberry Sorbet and fresh strawberries with pomegranate juice

Häagen-Dazs Director of Marketing Rachel Jaiven said, "At Häagen-Dazs Shops, we believe indulgence is an elevated art form, and our new Sorbet Smoothies exemplify just that. With refined sorbet-forward recipes, crafted from premium non-dairy sorbets, real fruit and juices, these chef-inspired smoothies offer a satisfying way to start the new year."

The featured Sorbet Smoothie Collection is available now through March 31, 2026. Download the Häagen-Dazs app and sign up for the loyalty program to access exclusive rewards, seasonal promotions and insider news. For more information on Häagen-Dazs and their Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok .

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs (™).

