HÄAGEN-DAZS® SHOPS SERVES UP A TRIO OF DECADENT DESSERTS IN NEW SUNDAE SERIES AND SWEET MEMBER REWARDS WITH THE SUNDAE FUNDAY CLUB

New and existing Häagen-Dazs Shops rewards members will receive BOGO promotions on indulgent sundaes featured in the new collection on Sundays in July

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Company: Häagen-Dazs ® Shops

Häagen-Dazs Shops What's New: Häagen-Dazs Shops introduces new Sundae Series with the Sundae Funday Club where guests can unlock exclusive BOGO rewards on sundaes each Sunday in July

Häagen-Dazs Shops introduces new Sundae Series with the Sundae Funday Club where guests can unlock exclusive BOGO rewards on sundaes each Sunday in July Menu Items: Häagen-Dazs Shops Caramel Cone Sundae, Häagen-Dazs Shops Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Sundae, Häagen-Dazs Shops Hot Fudge & Caramel Sundae

Häagen-Dazs Shops Caramel Cone Sundae, Häagen-Dazs Shops Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Sundae, Häagen-Dazs Shops Hot Fudge & Caramel Sundae Availability: July 1 through November 4, 2026 at Häagen-Dazs Shops locations nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs Shops® is inviting guests to slow down and savor life's sweeter moments with the launch of its new Sundae Series, a collection of three classic sundaes crafted with premium ice cream, decadent toppings and timeless flavors.

In a world where Americans spend much of the week racing from one obligation to the next, Häagen-Dazs believes slowing down doesn't require a grand vacation. Sometimes, all it takes is setting aside one day to indulge. In other words, you don't need a special occasion to enjoy a sundae, you just need a Sunday.

Häagen-Dazs Shops Sundae Series

To celebrate the new Sundae Series, Häagen-Dazs Shops is debuting the Sundae Funday Club, a limited-time rewards experience designed to make Sundays even sweeter. For the remaining Sundays in July (July 12, July 19 and July 26), new and existing Häagen-Dazs Shops rewards members can enjoy exclusive Buy One, Get One* offers on all three Sundae Series desserts.

As part of the Sundae Funday Club, guests can indulge in the following sundaes, available exclusively at Häagen-Dazs Shops nationwide through November 4:

Caramel Cone Sundae: Caramel Cone Ice Cream with chocolate-covered cone pieces and caramel swirls, laced with waffle cone pieces, drizzled with warm caramel and topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Cone Ice Cream with chocolate-covered cone pieces and caramel swirls, laced with waffle cone pieces, drizzled with warm caramel and topped with whipped cream. Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Sundae: Strawberry Ice Cream with strawberry pieces, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a chocolate-covered strawberry.

Strawberry Ice Cream with strawberry pieces, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a chocolate-covered strawberry. Hot Fudge & Caramel Sundae: Vanilla Ice Cream crowned with hot fudge, warm caramel and candied pecans, topped with whipped cream and a premium cocktail cherry from Traverse City Whiskey Co. – slow cooked, candied northern Michigan Balaton cherries known for their deep color and bold tart-sweet flavor.

"Any reason is a good reason to treat yourself, whether you're celebrating something special or simply making it through the week," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs Head of Marketing. "The Häagen-Dazs Shops Sundae Series and Sundae Funday Club were created to give people another reason to embrace the small moments of indulgence, turning an ordinary Sunday into something worth looking forward to this summer."

To join the Sundae Funday Club, guests can download the Häagen-Dazs app through the App Store or visit www.haagendazs.us and sign up for the Häagen-Dazs Shops rewards program to unlock exclusive offers and make Sundays a little sweeter.

Follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and TikTok to stay tuned for what's next!

*Offer valid July 12th, 19th and 26th only. While supplies last, based on availability. Must show Häagen-Dazs App or QR code to redeem offer. Single use offer. Not to be combined with any other offer. Available in participating shops; pre-order/pickup varies by location. Terms apply.

About Häagen-Dazs ® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs®.

Categories : Food & Beverage, Desserts, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Restaurant Industry, Franchising, Menu Innovation

Tags: #HaagenDazs #Sundaes #SundaeFunday #TraverseCityWhiskeyCo #Desserts #FrozenDesserts #NewMenuItems #QSR #RestaurantNews #MenuLaunch

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs® Shops