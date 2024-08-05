Häagen-Dazs® Unveils New Pistachio Ice Cream Recipe in Shops and Retailers Nationwide

Häagen-Dazs Shops® to offer complimentary Pistachio ice cream for the first 500 guests each day from August 18-20

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® reveals a recreation of its iconic Pistachio ice cream recipe, available in Shops and at retailers nationwide. A staple for ice cream lovers everywhere, the Pistachio ice cream's premium new flavor profile features a blend of lightly roasted and salted California pistachios paired perfectly with velvety pistachio ice cream.

To celebrate the transformation of this classic flavor, Häagen-Dazs Shops is offering a special giveaway between August 18 – 20 at Shops nationwide. Each day, the first 500 guests who visit their local Häagen-Dazs Shop will receive a free mini cup or cone of the new Pistachio ice cream.

"Our new recipe elevates one of our most beloved flavors, delivering a more premium ice cream experience," said Häagen-Dazs Marketing Director, Rachel Jaiven. "The reimagined Pistachio flavor is made with larger, saltier pistachios, blending creamy pistachio butter with our signature ice cream base for a more robust flavor."

"We are excited to collaborate with Shop owners and the brand team to not only bring this exceptional new recipe to our Shops but also to grocery stores," said Häagen-Dazs Shops President, Adam Hanson. "We have worked closely with our teams to ensure guests can come out to their local Shop and test this luxurious new flavor for a limited time. We're certain our fans will love it."

The new Pistachio ice cream is available at all Shop locations nationwide and at retailers nationwide. Cup and cone samples are available in Shops on August 18 – 20, or while supplies last. High-resolution images of the flavor can be found at the link here.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs® and its Shops, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops:

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

About Häagen-Dazs®:

The Häagen-Dazs® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

Contact:

Callie Chambers

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs® Shops