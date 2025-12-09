HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED PUNCH PRINCESAS: A NEW LIMITED EDITION CELEBRATING THE BRAND'S 185TH ANNIVERSARY

Punch commemorates its 185-year history with the launch of Punch Princesas Edición Limitada 2025 , a new vitola that revives a popular format from the 1960s.

Presented in the Edmundo factory name (52 x 135 mm) and offering a refined medium-strength blend, the new vitola made its global debut on 6 December at an exclusive launch event in Cyprus.

HAVANA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. proudly introduces Princesas, a commemorative vitola marking the 185th anniversary of Punch - one of the most historic and esteemed names in premium tobacco. This Limited Edition revives a distinguished format from the 1960s, honouring the heritage and craftsmanship that have shaped the Punch legacy for generations.

The world premiere took place on 6 December in Limassol, Cyprus - a prestigious location celebrated for its vibrant community of Habano aficionados. Organised by Phoenicia TAA Cyprus, the official distributor of Habanos, the event welcomed more than 550 enthusiasts from around the globe and marked the beginning of a wider rollout into additional markets in the coming months.

Founded in 1840 to serve the growing British market, Punch has since built an unmistakable reputation in the world of premium tobacco. The Princesas vitola pays tribute to the many women who play a vital role in the Habanos universe - from fields and factories to point of sale and aficionados themselves - honouring them as an indispensable pillar of the brand.

Punch Princesas, with Edmundo factory name (52 x 135 mm), offers a balanced medium-strength blend in a classic 1960s format thoughtfully reimagined for today's enthusiasts. Each Habano is crafted '"Totally Handmade with Long Filler", aged for a minimum of two years, and produced using wrapper, filler, and binder leaves meticulously selected from fields in the Vuelta Abajo* area of Cuba's Pinar del Río* region.

This Limited Edition 2025 is presented in an exclusive 20-unit box, specially designed to honour Punch's 185th anniversary with a well-deserved tribute.

PRESENTATION OF PUNCH PRINCESAS EDICIÓN LIMITADA 2025 IN CYPRUS

The anniversary launch event in Limassol began with an elegant cocktail reception, followed by a formal programme hosted by Grace Rayyes. The highlight of the evening was the official presentation and tasting of Punch Princesas Edición Limitada 2025 - a homage to the women whose craftsmanship and artistry help shape the world of Habanos. A majestic unveiling, enriched by carefully curated artistic performances, lent a ceremonial touch befitting such a memorable occasion.

Guests were then treated to a six-course gourmet dinner, thoughtfully paired with Punch Princesas and select Punch vitolas, creating a truly immersive sensory experience.

Rodrigo González, Director of Strategic Marketing at Habanos, S.A., highlighted the significance of the launch: "We are celebrating the 185th anniversary of Punch, one of Cuba's longest-standing Habanos brands, and together we are beginning a new 'Royal' chapter in its history. First registered in 1840 and created with the British market in mind, Punch has preserved its unmistakable flavour through every stage of its evolution - from its early association with the iconic Punch & Judy emblem to its rise among the world's most renowned Habanos. Today, its medium strength, sweet nuances, and exceptional balance continue to define a style that aficionados cherish and instantly recognise. This anniversary is not only a tribute to its heritage but also a continuation of Punch's enduring success."

TASTING NOTES

Brand: Punch

Factory name: Edmundo

Trade name: Princesas

Dimensions: 52 x 135 mm in length

Strength: Medium

Appearance:

A Habano with an exceptional appearance, wrapped in a mature, reddish-brown wrapper with a silky, refined sheen.

First third: The draw is correct and the burn is excellent, forming incandescent rings that progress evenly from the start, producing a compact ash that is light grey to grey in colour. On the palate, it offers a delicate and measured strength with subtle bitter nuances.

Second third: The smoke reaches a pleasant medium intensity, with a slightly persistent aftertaste and intense tobacco flavours, toasted notes and cedar.

Final third: A creamy and unctuous smoke envelops the palate, culminating in a well-defined medium intensity and a refined and pleasant finish.

Smoking time: This vitola offers a satisfying experience, lasting approximately 50 minutes.

*PAO (Protected Appellation of Origin)

Distributor details:

Phoenicia T.A.A (Cyprus) Ltd, based in Limassol, Cyprus, is the exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Egypt, mainland Africa (except Algeria, Morocco and South Africa), Malta, Greece, Turkey, Ukraine, Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Notes to editors

Please find product assets HERE.

Recommended retail price in Cyprus: €999 per box of 20 / €49.95 per cigar*

*Prices may vary by market

