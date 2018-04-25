Haier Showcases COSMOPlat at Hannover MESSE, Displaying World-class Creativity in Smart Manufacturing

"We are proud to showcase our line of cutting edge appliances and our groundbreaking COSMOPlat system at Hannover Messe 2018," said Weijie Zhang, the GM of Haier Smart Manufacturing. "The world is moving toward an Internet-based economy and customer needs are becoming more and more personal. Only by changing our way of thinking can businesses catch up with the pace of change, survive and thrive in this new industrial age. COSMOPlat can help them do this."

Every visitor at Hannover MESSE has had the opportunity to virtually participate in the entire process of production - from product design, developing, and manufacturing to logistics and distribution. The Internet-based platform breaks through all process nodes interacting with the users and implements the concept from "mutual customization" to "life-long interaction of the network devices."

Through interaction with the platform, customers can create personalized orders for products such as washing machines or refrigerators, embedding their individual preferences. During the manufacturing stage, an open network of online factories was created to make the process visual and transparent for every consumer. With various devices and human activities embedded with sensors, robotics and AI are inter-connected to enable a smart and flexible production process. Just as orders are directly sent by customers to the factory, finished products are directly delivered to clients from the factory, removing the traditional storage and distribution processes.

Henning Kagermann, the German physicist and businessman known as a main proponent of the concept of Industry 4.0, which applies increased digitization to industrial production, marveled at the creativity of COSMOPlat at the industrial fair.

Detlef Zuehlke, the Executive Chairman of SmartfactoryKL e.V. commented "it is a big tendency to combine IoT technology and business models for mass production, that's why we need an industrial network to connect all the global leading manufacturing suppliers and users, and Haier's COSMOPlat is the one."

COSMOPlat represents a new business model that digitally integrates all operations in factory processes and the supply chain, paving the way to an entirely new vision and new way of treating the average user.

In recognition of its role in driving innovation and transformation industrial supply-chains, Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, granted COSMOPlat the Gartner Supply Chainnovator Award in 2017, making Haier the only company in the Asia Pacific region to have won this accolade.

For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haier-showcases-cosmoplat-at-hannover-messe-displaying-world-class-creativity-in-smart-manufacturing-300636246.html

SOURCE Haier Group