Haitian Mexico Open Day: A New Chapter of Regional Strategy

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-August, Haitian Mexico held a grand Open Day in Guadalajara, Mexico. This event not only allowed local customers to learn about Haitian International's latest technological innovations but also served as a comprehensive display of the company's commitment to deeply rooting into the local market and strengthening localized delivery and service capabilities.

Haitian Mexico Open House 2024 Open House Haitian Mexico

During the Open Day, Haitian Mexico showcased several injection molding solutions designed for the Americas market. These solutions fully demonstrated Haitian's continuous iteration and optimization in injection molding technology around areas of interest to customers, such as energy efficiency, intelligence, and sustainability, drawing the attention of many industry experts and customers. Additionally, products from other Haitian Group divisions, such as CNC machines, die-casting machines, and smart manufacturing one-stop solutions, were also showcased.

Haitian Mexico is a crucial part of Haitian's global strategy. Serving as a regional management and manufacturing center for the Americas, Haitian Mexico has gradually expanded its market influence and localized delivery capabilities since its operation in 2022. It not only serves the Mexican market but also gradually extends its coverage to the entire Americas. Through this hub, Haitian can respond more quickly to the needs of customers in the Americas, providing one-stop solutions, thereby further enhancing customer satisfaction.

In the future, Haitian Mexico will continue to refine its strategic layout as a regional center, continuously deepening its delivery and service capabilities in the local market. It is committed to focusing on the personalized needs of local customers, providing more efficient and energy-saving solutions, and helping customers stand out in a highly competitive market. Together with customers and partners, Haitian Mexico aims to establish long-term, stable cooperative relationships, jointly promoting the development of related industries in Mexico and surrounding regions to shape a better future.

SOURCE Haitian International Holdings Ltd.