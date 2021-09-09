Handheld announces new version of the NAUTIZ X6 ultra-rugged Android phablet

With this platform upgrade, the new version of the Nautiz X6 ultra-rugged phablet runs Android 11 and is Android Enterprise Recommended (AER). One of Handheld's most successful products since its launch in 2019, the Nautiz X6 is ideal for industrial and field applications with the reliability to perform most challenging outdoor and industrial environments.

The Nautiz X6 rugged phablet offers:

Android 11 operating system with GMS, Android Enterprise Recommended (AER).

A sunlight-readable, 6-inch capacitive multi-touch display with super-hardened Gorilla Glass.

IP67 ruggedness rating for waterproof, dust-tight performance, plus a broad operating-temperature range.

An 8-core, 2.2 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Built in GNSS solution for precise navigation using GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou.

Dual cameras, including 13-megapixel rear-facing, and 5-megapixel front-facing.

Optional high-quality, high-speed 2D imager.

Multiple enterprise-focused accessories for professionals.

MaxGo software to quickly apply custom settings to multiple devices.

"Since its introduction, the Nautiz X6 has been one of our fastest-selling devices. With its combination of military-level ruggedness, slim design, and reliable performance, the Nautiz X6 has been exactly the rugged handheld our customers needed," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "The platform upgrade and Android 11 plus the quality assurance that the Enterprise Recommended certification brings is likely to add to the product's success."

Availability

The new version of the Nautiz X6 can be ordered now with shipments expected to start in mid-September.

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com.

