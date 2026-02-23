Hanshow Showcases the Future of Retail with Its Store Digital Twin Solutions at EuroShop 2026

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and digital retail solutions, today announced its participation at EuroShop 2026, where it will showcase its latest Store Digital Twin solutions, designed to help retailers and brands transform in-store operations from reactive management to predictive, data-driven execution.

As retail environments grow increasingly complex, manual processes and retrospective analysis are no longer sufficient. In this context, real-time data, AI, and connected infrastructure have become the foundation for efficient operations, precise execution, and sustainable profitability in physical stores. At EuroShop 2026, Hanshow will present its Store Digital Twin solutions, built on NexShelf as the intelligent shelf foundation and Smart Cart, part of its NexConnect solutions, as a key enabler of shopping experience and engagement. By bringing proven advantages of online shopping, such as personalization, real-time recommendations, and data-driven engagement into the physical store, Smart Cart helps retailers deliver a more seamless, intuitive, and engaging shopping experience offline.

Within the NexShelf solution, Nebular Ultra, Hanshow's latest generation of ESLs, serving as the cornerstone of the Store Digital Twin by anchoring shelves and products to real-time location intelligence at scale.

NexShelf: Turning the Shelf into the Foundation of the Store Digital Twin

Despite decades of retail evolution, the shelf remains the primary moment of truth for purchasing decisions and one of the least digitized areas of the store. NexShelf addresses this long-standing blind spot by transforming each shelf into a measurable, connected digital asset.

Interconnected with Nebular Ultra ESLs and AI cameras, NexShelf enables centimeter-level product location intelligence, real-time detection of out-of-stocks, monitoring of planogram compliance, and instant updating of product information.

By making shelf conditions visible, measurable, and actionable, NexShelf provides the ground-truth data required to accurately mirror physical store conditions within a Store Digital Twin environment, turning the shelf into a true store operational cockpit.

An Infrastructure Designed for Large-Scale Deployment

NexShelf is powered by Hanshow's HiLPC communication protocol, a low-power, highly reliable infrastructure purpose-built for large-scale retail environments. Designed to support dense shelf deployments and continuous real-time data transmission, HiLPC ensures stable performance across entire store networks while minimizing energy consumption and infrastructure complexity. With open integration capabilities, NexShelf seamlessly connects with existing store systems, cloud platforms, and future in-store technologies, delivering one of the lowest total costs of ownership for large-scale shelf digitalization.

"By making shelf status visible, measurable, and actionable, NexShelf establishes the foundation of the Store Digital Twin. It enables retailers and brands to move from assumptions to facts, and from reactive operations to proactive, data-driven decision-making at scale," said Philippe Brochard, Chairman of the Advisory Committee at Hanshow.

Nebular Ultra: The Spatial Intelligence Backbone of NexShelf

As a core component of the NexShelf solution, Nebular Ultra represents an innovation in electronic shelf label technology, extending far beyond price display.

Acting as a geo-reference point within the store, Nebular Ultra enables NexShelf to generate a real-time, granular digital map of shelves, products, and execution conditions, providing the ground truth required for accurate digital twin rendering and shelf-level insights.

With intelligent energy optimization, Nebular Ultra delivers a label lifespan of up to 10 years, reducing operating costs while ensuring continuous, reliable execution at scale.

Smart Cart: Connecting Shoppers to the Store Digital Twin

Hanshow's Smart Cart connects the shopper to the Store Digital Twin, transforming each cart into a connected, location-aware touchpoint within the physical store. By capturing real-time in-store positioning, Smart Cart completes the "people" dimension of the Digital Twin while seamlessly linking with shelf- and product-level data from NexShelf.

As shoppers move through the store, Smart Cart enables real-time interaction with pricing, promotions, and product information, supporting guided item finding, basket tracking, and self-checkout. This reduces friction and shopping time while delivering a more intuitive in-store experience.

For retailers and brands, Smart Cart unlocks commercial and operational value. By linking shopper location with live shelf data and ESLs, it enables location-based promotions and in-store retail media activation at the point of decision, increasing basket value and unlocking new Retail Media Network monetization opportunities. Reduced reliance on traditional checkout counters also improves store efficiency and staff deployment.

Continuous location and behavior data from Smart Cart further enrich the Store Digital Twin with insights into traffic patterns, dwell time, and shopper engagement, enabling data-driven optimization of store layout, assortment, and execution. Integrated positioning, AI-assisted monitoring, and electronic locking mechanisms also strengthen asset protection and loss prevention without compromising the shopping experience.

By connecting real-time shopper behavior with shelf execution, product availability, and spatial context, Smart Cart closes the loop between people, products, and space within the Store Digital Twin—enabling data-driven, AI-powered store operations.

"Smart Cart is redefining the in-store shopping experience by creating a unique, personalized media channel at the point of purchase," said William Shao, Head of Smart Cart Solutions at Hanshow. "It brings the best of online shopping into physical stores, opening up new possibilities for engagement, efficiency, and retail media monetization."

By combining NexShelf as the intelligent shelf foundation with Smart Cart to connect the in-store experience with real-time shopper engagement, Hanshow enables retailers to move beyond visibility toward predictive, AI-driven store operations—turning physical stores into continuously learning, digitally mirrored environments.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917859/NexShelf.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917860/Smart_Cart.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857227/2020_Hanshow_LOGO____RGB_Logo.jpg