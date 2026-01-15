Harbinger Launches Harbinger Industria, Announces Airstream as First Customer for Off-Grid Power Systems

Harbinger is leveraging its electrification platform technology and battery manufacturing expertise to bring energy storage to Airstream travel trailers

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger, an American automotive and industrial manufacturer, today announced Harbinger Industria, a new business line offering Harbinger battery technology as standalone products for energy storage and auxiliary power. Airstream, the iconic manufacturer of handcrafted, riveted aluminum travel trailers, is the first customer to integrate Harbinger's energy storage technology. Airstream unveiled this week its new Trade Wind™ 27FB travel trailer, which features the Harbinger Power System to support off-grid camping, power air conditioning, and integration with solar power.

Harbinger Power System

"Harbinger is excited to be driving the reindustrialization of American supply chains, bringing our industry-leading battery technology to market with Airstream, the most iconic brand in recreation," said John Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, Harbinger. "By introducing automotive battery systems to the RV market, we're helping set a new standard for off-grid performance. At the same time, we are demonstrating that high-quality, American-made battery systems can be delivered at a price point that makes sense for customers."

Harbinger designs and manufactures its proprietary high-voltage battery system at its factory in California. This vertically integrated approach enhances performance, durability, and cost efficiency. Harbinger's batteries feature best-in-class lithium-ion cells from Panasonic Energy, the global leader in battery technology. Harbinger Power Systems are built to automotive-grade standards, regarded as among the world's most stringent quality and safety requirements. Meeting these standards ensures Harbinger's products deliver durable, safety-critical performance over years of continuous operation.

With the launch of Harbinger Industria, Harbinger is expanding its battery technology offerings beyond the automotive sector. The company will work directly with organizations across a wide range of industries to deliver made-in-America battery systems that meet customers' specific needs.

"The Airstream Trade Wind 27FB has the most capable off-grid electrical system we've ever offered in our travel trailer product line," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President and CEO. "By integrating Harbinger's industry-leading battery technology in our travel trailers, our customers can stay off-grid longer with confidence."

Features of the Trade Wind 27FB next‑generation energy system include:

Increased Energy Capacity: Up to 18.5 kWh, the largest battery capacity in the Airstream travel trailer lineup.

Up to 18.5 kWh, the largest battery capacity in the Airstream travel trailer lineup. Solar-Ready: Fully integrated with a 600W rooftop solar power system to efficiently harvest and store renewable energy.

Fully integrated with a 600W rooftop solar power system to efficiently harvest and store renewable energy. High-Capacity Output: A 50 Amp service with dual air conditioners equipped with heat pumps connects directly to the fully inverted electrical system for seamless energy distribution even when far from the traditional shore power offered at a campsite.

A 50 Amp service with dual air conditioners equipped with heat pumps connects directly to the fully inverted electrical system for seamless energy distribution even when far from the traditional shore power offered at a campsite. Fully Inverted: Equipped with a 5000W inverter to enable a fully inverted electrical system.

The Harbinger Power System continuously monitors system health and ambient conditions, automatically managing battery performance to maintain optimal operation. Intelligent control of high- and low-voltage states helps prevent depletion, while a liquid-based thermal system protects the battery from extreme temperatures to extend service life. A custom display provides real-time visibility into system health, energy use, and power availability across batteries, shore power, and solar.

Consumers can get a first look at the Airstream Trade Wind 27FB and the Harbinger Power System at the 2026 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa from January 14-18. Airstream will announce final specifications, dealer availability, and pricing for the Trade Wind 27FB in Spring 2026.

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American-made medium-duty commercial vehicle company that offers all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The company is on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger has introduced a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced at acquisition parity to traditional diesel vehicles. Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com. You can find the company newsroom HERE.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com.

Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of THOR Industries, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. Learn more at thorindustries.com.

Harbinger Media Contact

Kylee Keskerian

PR Manager

419-822-6417 | [email protected]

Stacy Morris

[email protected]

310-415-9188

SOURCE Harbinger