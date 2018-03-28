Has Ronaldo Turned Argentinian? "Fenomeno" Stars In New Snickers® Global Campaign

Ronaldo launched the campaign on his social media profiles by posting a film earlier today. It starts with Argentinian fans watching a soccer match on TV. What surprises everyone is that Ronaldo is cheering among them. When he notices the confused people around him, he eats a SNICKERS®, satisfying his hunger and returning back to normal, getting pissed off by the happening.

"This exciting new campaign builds on SNICKERS®' unique sense of humor, reinforcing our global 'You're not you when you're hungry' platform. This campaign brings to life one of our main objectives: bringing exclusive experiences to our consumers and showcasing why SNICKERS® is one of the world's most beloved brands; which is why more than 50 lucky SNICKERS® fans will have the unforgettable opportunity to meet Ronaldo in-person." says Oduvaldo Viana, Mars Marketing Director, in Brazil and leader of the global project.

Kicking off this week, this campaign will take place through July 2018. To participate, consumers 18+ are encouraged to register codes present on product packaging in 50+ countries across 4 continents: America, Europe, Asia and Africa to win the chance to meet Ronaldo in Brazil in October.

