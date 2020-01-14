Havas Health & You Network Named Amongst Ad Age's 2020 Best Places to Work

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing today, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) has been named one of Ad Age's 2020 Best Places to Work. Best Places to Work is a list published by Ad Age that ranks the industry's best workplaces based on an analysis of survey responses from employers and employees, executed by a third-party partner, Latitude Research. Ad Age's scoring system factors in the importance of six key satisfaction areas: employee benefits, company culture, employee development, company environment, employee engagement and employee perks.

Havas Health & You, led by Global CEO Donna Murphy, is the world's largest health and wellness network, with more than 4000 employees in over 70 countries. HH&Y is a part of the Havas Group, one of the world's largest communications companies, and a part of the global content, media and communications company Vivendi, among the likes of Universal Music Group, Canal+ and Gameloft.

From programs for developing leaders to sabbaticals, HH&Y offers several unique benefits as part of their employee experience. Chief Talent Officer and Chief of Staff Shazzia Khan states, "This is a very proud day for us. We have always understood that our employees are our single greatest asset. To be recognized based on our employee satisfaction, and by Ad Age, is a great honor."

Donna Murphy added, "Our leadership team takes the health of our employees and our culture very seriously. We pride ourselves on making people-first decisions and fostering a workplace where our talent feels that they can contribute to our vision and get great benefit in return. We operate with what we call 'Human Purpose', and it's our guiding light as we navigate our business every day."

Ad Age breaks their rankings into two groups: top 25 companies with 200 or fewer employees, and top 25 companies with more than 200 employees. The employee survey was designed to get at what matters to employees in the workplace and how a company rates on the topics that staffers care about. Ad Age's scoring system factors in the importance of the six key satisfaction areas, an aggregate of each company's ratings in those key areas and a collective workplace rating to arrive at an overall score.

