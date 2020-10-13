HawkSoft Offers a Comprehensive Business Communication Platform with their Partnership with Bridge by The Kotter Group

CANBY, Ore., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When The Kotter Group, a Georgia-based technology company, introduced Bridge to the market in 2017, it was among the first to launch integration for its VoIP components into HawkSoft's agency management system. With the release of Bridge Version 3, the business communication platform is now using HawkSoft's Partner API to drive a richer integrated experience for VoIP, CRM, and marketing automation. Client and policy data can now automatically sync in the background. This will eliminate double entry and fuel workflows in Bridge.

Bridge users are able to fully utilize their virtual goldmine of client and policy data in HawkSoft with Bridge's robust marketing platform. For example, users can generate nuanced lists by combining conditions and filters, and use these lists to launch automated marketing campaigns. Bridge's marketing options include emails, text messages, pre-recorded audio calling, video messages, and more.

"Bridge encompasses an impressive suite of communication features," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "This latest update further demonstrates the company's focus on consolidating the tools an agency needs to communicate with their policyholders in the modern era. By adding deeper integration through HawkSoft's Partner API, our mutual customers are the real beneficiaries."

"In our long relationship with HawkSoft, The Kotter Group has developed a deep admiration for the data management capabilities in this mature management system," notes The Kotter Group's Chief Operations Officer, Charlie Griffin. "We're very pleased with the HawkSoft Partner API that allows customers to sync their data in Bridge and take advantage of our complementary software solutions. We feel very strongly that this type of integration will be a huge boost to everyone in the independent insurance market."

Mutual customers of Bridge and HawkSoft can enable integration in HawkSoft Marketplace. Bridge customers must be on Version 3 or newer. More information about HawkSoft's integration with Bridge is available in the HawkSoft Marketplace and on https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About The Kotter Group

Since 1996, The Kotter Group has provided advanced technology solutions that allow independent insurance agencies to level the playing field against large, captive agencies, more easily sell to new clients, retain existing clients, analyze and make use of the agency's data and maintain E&O compliance. Best known for Bridge, its CRM/communication suite that includes texting, eSignature, video, sales/marketing tools, actionable analytics, an enterprise-grade phone system and more, The Kotter Group serves more than 10,000 insurance clients every day.

Media Contact:

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft