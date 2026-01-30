HCLSoftware Tech Trends 2026: AI Autonomy Set to Transform the Self-Driving Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NOIDA, India, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a global leader in enterprise software solutions, unveiled its Tech Trends 2026 report this month. Grounded in 8 months of structured research and insights from 173 enterprise leaders, the report signals a definitive shift in the digital landscape: autonomous intelligence, not simply technology adoption-is driving competitive advantage.

Key Takeaways

AI agents and autonomous systems show the strongest global pull. 76% of leaders prioritize these systems, with 81% of enterprises reporting live or pilot initiatives. However, governance is the 'missing link' for 25% of organizations.

84% of respondents expect AI-accelerated Low-Code/No-Code to reach full scale within 18 months, while the ' Service-as-Software ™ , (SaS) model is rapidly disrupting traditional SaaS.

, (SaS) model is rapidly disrupting traditional SaaS. Ethics and infrastructure are moving from IT silos to the boardroom. 79% of leaders confirm Responsible AI frameworks are active today, 88% are assessing post-quantum cryptography (PQC) readiness, and 60% anticipate 6G readiness within three years.

Why This Matters

As AI evolves from assistants to autonomous agents, systems can increasingly initiate, execute, and complete work end-to-end—shifting enterprises into a new 'self-driving' operating model. In this environment, Digital Sovereignty becomes a strategic imperative: it is the control layer that enables global scale while protecting regional compliance, data integrity, and stakeholder trust. Organizations that build governance-by-design will scale autonomy with confidence; those that do not risk fragmented operations and eroding accountability.

HCLSoftware's Tech Trends 2026 argues the core challenge is not deploying autonomy, but designing it — integrated across experience, data, and operations — so autonomy becomes a reliable system property rather than a set of disconnected features. That is where HCLSoftware's XDO blueprint (Experience, Data, and Operations) provides a unifying lens: to build systems that are intelligent yet governed, autonomous yet accountable, and scalable yet sovereign.

Executive Perspective

"Enterprises will be defined less by what they build and more by what they allow technology to decide, adapt, and govern on their behalf. The next 24–36 months belong to leaders who can turn intelligence into a living operating model — autonomous by default, resilient at scale, and sovereign by design," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware. "Because AI agents compress decision cycles, every part of the enterprise stack is being rewritten, from software that can build and run itself, to networks that sense and orchestrate. That is why governance-by-design is now as critical as innovation-by-design".

2026 Trend Pointers

Autonomous Ecosystems: 2026 marks AI's 'crossover year', enabling systems to independently initiate and complete tasks, forming the operational core of self-driving enterprises.

2026 marks AI's 'crossover year', enabling systems to independently initiate and complete tasks, forming the operational core of self-driving enterprises. Next-Gen Software: Generative AI and Low-Code converge to create self-operating software that evolves autonomously, critical for agile, self-driving architectures.

Generative AI and Low-Code converge to create self-operating software that evolves autonomously, critical for agile, self-driving architectures. Quantum-Safe Security : Migration to quantum-resistant architectures (with 27% already in PQC pilots) secures the integrity and continuity of AI-driven autonomous operations.

: Migration to quantum-resistant architectures (with 27% already in PQC pilots) secures the integrity and continuity of AI-driven autonomous operations. Sensing-Enabled Networks: LEO satellites and early 6G trials are building AI-native connectivity, providing real-time data and the responsiveness essential for autonomous agents and enterprise functions.

Forward-Looking Signals

2030 Lens: The report's 2030 Trend Matrix underscores how today's technologies are converging into tomorrow's industry-shaping plays — accelerating the shift from isolated pilots to integrated systems and enterprise - scale operating models. The signal for leaders: build governance, talent, and architectural foundations now so autonomy, orchestration and speed can scale without losing control or trust.

Self-managed enterprise becomes mainstream: an autonomous decision core continuously re-plans sales/supply/resources, while an AI footprint optimizer cuts cost and emissions across sites.

an autonomous decision core continuously re-plans sales/supply/resources, while an AI footprint optimizer cuts cost and emissions across sites. Work shifts beyond screens into spatial operations: XR co-pilot workspaces and persistent virtual sites become the default for execution, training, and remote inspections supported by immersive impact experience labs.

XR co-pilot workspaces and persistent virtual sites become the default for execution, training, and remote inspections supported by immersive impact experience labs. Governing outcomes replace collecting data: a governed decision fabric along with enterprise data mesh makes AI explainable and compliant, connecting sustainability and health via impact ledgers and insight hubs.

To download the full report, visit the webpage (link).

For additional information regarding the report, please contact the HCLSoftware PR Team ([email protected]).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728676/5692839/HCLSoftware_Logo.jpg