Health at Home is Entering the Mainstream

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest consumer data highlights that connected health devices have gone mainstream: 64% of US broadband households have used a telehealth service in the past 12 months; 37% own a wearable; and 25% have a connected medical device. Parks Associates will virtually host "Health and Home: State of the Market" on Thursday, January 20, starting at 11:00 AM CT US, as part of the ninth annual Connected Health Summit conference series.

Sponsored by ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, and Rapid Response Monitoring, Connected Health Summit addresses the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare technologies on consumers as they seek more in-home health solutions. Parks Associates will host the in-person conference in September 2022, with virtual sessions throughout the year:

"Much like in the smart home space, if a household owns at least one connected health device, they typically own more than one. In fact, over half of connected health device households own three or more connected health devices, with the most common combinations including a smart wearable product and a connected weight scale of some kind," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Consumers are creating new in-home health device ecosystems, with many integrating their devices into their wearables platform with that platform serving as a central data hub – just like what we've seen in the smart home space with Amazon Alexa and Google Home."

The event features two interactive panel sessions, along with an executive fireside chat discussion with Dr. Shikha Anand, Chief Medical Officer, Withings, and Dr. Steven LeBoeuf, President & Co-Founder, Valencell.

The panels "Health Devices and Services: Expanding the Market" and "Connected Health Use Cases: Healthy Living" address the increased role that connected devices and services play for healthcare and the specific ways that consumers are using connected devices in their homes.

