Healthcare Revolution 2024: Largest Industry Event Moves to Drive Superior Results in Healthcare and Medical Tourism

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest annual gathering of key stakeholders in medical travel, healthcare leaders, and self-funded employers is back this year with an exciting new move to help stakeholders achieve superior results, elevate their programs, and redefine corporate wellbeing and health.

On the 21st of May 2024, 9:00AM EST to 3PM EST, the 16 Healthcare Revolution conference will gather seasoned speakers and thought leaders in healthcare, corporate wellness and health, and medical travel, who will share deep insights into the healthcare business with strategies to optimize costs, boost offerings, and achieve superior market results.

Learn exciting strategies to get ahead in the ever-evolving medical tourism landscape and ways to optimize your corporate health systems that no one else will teach you. Self-funded employers will also learn from our speakers the effective strategies to cut healthcare and pharmaceutical costs by 50%, lower deductibles, co-insurance and copays, and ways to achieve zero-rate increases in healthcare costs.

This year's event themed "Optimizing Costs, Elevating Programs, and Achieving Superior Results," again focuses on the three key Moonshots launched a few years ago – Costs, Culture, and Care.

These Moonshots are set targets for stakeholders to achieve to drive transformational growth in the healthcare industry: reduce employer healthcare and benefit costs by 25% by 2025; reimagine corporate culture, engagement, and well-being, and; provide 40% of healthcare services virtually and via digital platforms by 2025.

These take center stage in this year's event as we launch key strategies to break down barriers to achieving these results in the coming year.

This year's conference gathers the most innovative and interesting minds in employer benefits and corporate innovation, corporate wellness, and medical travel with discussions surrounding self-funded healthcare, global benefits, healthcare innovations and technologies, organizational culture and resiliency, and advances in medical travel.

Join our explosive sessions with exciting, though-provoking agenda topics including advanced strategies and the latest treatment approaches for treatment-resistant depression; ground-breaking strides in the healthcare space by South Korea as it breaks the barriers of growth in the industry; potentials for stem cell treatments in healthcare, and; navigating the future of AI and digital technologies in healthcare and the medical travel landscape.

Some of our speakers lined up for this year's exciting conference include Donna Fernandez, Director of Benefits at Houston ind. School District, Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, Founder and Medical Director of the Prodromos Stem Cell Institute, Dr. Steve Best, Director at The Neuroscience Center, and Dongkwan Kim, Head of International Affairs, Asan Medical Center.

"HREV 2024 is another exciting time to get insights into new solutions to solve pressing challenges in today's healthcare landscape. It promises to be a transformational event as the most inspiring leaders in health and wellness share innovative ideas and insights to shift the healthcare paradigm, "says Jonathan Edelheit, JD, Chairman & Co-Founder of Global Healthcare Resources, who will also speak at the conference.

Healthcare Revolution 2024 is in partnership with the Medical Tourism Association and is sponsored by the Korea Tourism Organization, South Korea's official corporation in charge of the country's tourism industry.

Register to attend this event free here.

About the Medical Tourism Association (MTA)

The Medical Tourism Association (MTA) is a non-profit 5016(c6) trade organization dedicated to breaking down the barriers to affordable, transparent, and world-class healthcare. Founded in 2007, the MTA continues to raise awareness for medical travel while driving the adoption of best practices in the industry. MTA's digital resources now extend to 1 million readers to serve as a trusted resource and authority for information related to medical tourism The MTA has assisted to launch leading brands in the industry, such as South Korea, Dubai, Washington DC, the State of Florida, and Abu Dhabi. MTA works with Governments, Healthcare Providers, Insurers, and other stakeholders from the conceptualization of their project to launch and throughout the commercialization process.

