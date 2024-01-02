Heidrick & Struggles Announces 2024 Global and Regional Leader Appointments

Promotions span six practice areas and three regions across business lines to drive growth in 2024 and beyond

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced key global and regional leader appointments, effective January 1, 2024. Leaders appointed will continue driving progress on the firm's diversified growth strategy and further solidify Heidrick & Struggles as a trusted leadership advisor.

"I look forward to the positive impact these dynamic leaders will make across the industries we serve as they continue to advise our clients on critical leadership and human capital issues in an increasingly complex talent landscape," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "The consultants in this newly promoted group embody our firm's values and dedication to delivering outstanding client service, and also reflect our commitment to fostering a culture where our colleagues can develop and grow within the firm."

The 18 leaders span Heidrick & Struggles' priority practice areas, as well as regions and business lines.

Individuals promoted to Executive Search Global Practice Managing Partners:

Amanda Worthington , Consumer Markets Practice

, Consumer Markets Practice Jane Bargmann , Industrial Practice

Individuals promoted to Executive Search Global Heads:

Individuals promoted to Executive Search Regional Practice Managing Partners:

Lauren Keefe , Consumer Markets Practice, Americas

, Consumer Markets Practice, Americas Sara Spiering , Industrial Practice, Americas

Individuals Promoted to Partners-in-Charge:

Individuals promoted within Business Talent Group (BTG), part of Heidrick & Struggles' On-Demand Talent (ODT) Business, taking on new roles:

Sandra Pinnavaia , Global Head of ODT Strategy & Innovation

, Global Head of ODT Strategy & Innovation Conor Miller , General Manager, Business Talent Group (BTG)

