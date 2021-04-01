Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners and Principals Globally Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting

Promotions span 18 cities across 10 countries as the firm continues to advance its commitment to professional development against the backdrop of an ever-changing marketplace

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), today announced that as part of its annual promotions process, the firm promoted 12 Partners and 17 Principals in its search and consulting businesses globally. These promotions were effective January 1, 2021.

"Heidrick & Struggles has a long-standing commitment to developing top talent and promoting from within our firm," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "This group of newly promoted consultants has demonstrated outstanding leadership and resilience. They will play a critical role as we continue to serve our clients as their trusted leadership advisors, and help them build and develop high-performing, agile leadership teams that are able to operate in a constantly changing and highly distributed work environment."

The promoted consultants are based in 18 cities across 10 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner in 2021:

Individuals promoted to Principal in 2021:

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Media Contact:

Nina Chang

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Related Links

http://www.heidrick.com

