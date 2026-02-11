HelpMeSee Launches New Simulation-based Training Center in Ghana to Advance Cataract Surgery Education in West Africa

ACCRA, Ghana, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee, the global not-for-profit dedicated to ending cataract blindness and visual impairment, announces the opening of a new training center at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana. This milestone marks another critical expansion in the effort to eliminate preventable blindness from cataracts across Africa.

Equipped with the high-fidelity HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator, the Accra training center is designed to address urgent needs in ophthalmic surgical education by providing Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) training to both residents and practicing surgeons within Ghana and neighboring West African nations. A fully trained MSICS cataract surgeon can perform up to 30,000 surgeries in their career.

"This center represents more than a training facility, it's a catalyst for transformation in surgical education," said Dr. Nicoletta Fynn-Thompson, HelpMeSee Chief Medical Officer. "Our simulation-based training approach not only enhances surgical skills but also boosts patient safety and outcomes across the region."

The Ghana training center serves as:

A national training hub to improve the competency of Ghana's ophthalmology workforce.

A regional center of excellence for West Africa, promoting cross-border training collaborations.

A model for the successful integration of simulation-based training into ophthalmic residency programs on the African continent.

"Delivering high-quality eye care equipment to partners helps us fulfill our mission to cure avoidable blindness," says K-T Overbey, CEO of Cure Blindness Project about the NGO's role in the recent shipment of ophthalmic instruments to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana. "These partnerships allow patients to receive life-changing, sight-restoring care."

The growing network of HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training Centers underscores its mission to combat the global cataract blindness crisis by empowering the next generation of skilled cataract surgeons. The Accra Center is the latest step toward a future where quality eye care is accessible to all—regardless of geography.

About HelpMeSee:

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

About Cure Blindness Project:

Founded as Himalayan Cataract Project, Cure Blindness Project today celebrates 30 years of restoring sight. This singular mission expanded from its origins in Nepal to 30 countries with high-quality eye care, education, and world-class eye care infrastructure. Together with partners, Cure Blindness Project has provided over 1.8 million sight-restoring surgeries and provided screening and basic care to over 19.1 million people.

About Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital:

The Lions International Eye Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is a leading tertiary eye care, training, and research facility in Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa, delivering comprehensive ophthalmic services in support of Integrated People-Centred Eye Care and international best practices.

