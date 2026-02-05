HelpMeSee Unveils Next-Generation MSICS Training System at SAFO to Scale Global Blindness Solutions

CONAKRY, Guinea, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee, the global non-profit leader in simulation-based ophthalmic training, unveiled its Comprehensive Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) Training System at the French-Speaking African Ophthalmology Society (SAFO) conference.

Set for a global rollout in Q2 2026, this system marks a paradigm shift in surgical education. It moves beyond isolated simulation to offer an end-to-end, competency-based curriculum that covers the entire patient care cycle—from preoperative diagnosis to long-term postoperative follow-up.

Dr. Andre announces the launch of the most comprehensive Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) Training Program ever developed at SAFO.

Revolutionizing Surgical Mastery

Traditional surgical training often faces bottlenecks due to a lack of live-patient opportunities and high-stakes environments. HelpMeSee's new system solves this by integrating:

High-Fidelity VR Simulation: Providing immersive haptic feedback that mimics the physics of live surgery.

Massive Repetition: Allowing trainees to perform 300–500 simulated procedures in a single week—a volume that would take months or years in a traditional clinical setting.

Holistic Curriculum: Instruction on patient selection, complication management, and bedside manner.

A Legacy of Impact in Africa

The announcement was led by Dr. Jean-Marie André, a pioneer who has spent 25 years training surgeons across the continent.

"The goal has always been to move faster than the rate of blindness," said Dr. André. "By providing this optimized, simulation-first system, we are empowering the next generation of surgeons in Africa and beyond to provide world-class care from day one."

Global Expansion

This launch builds on HelpMeSee's rapidly expanding network in Africa, which now includes active training hubs at:

Ghana: Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Nigeria: Eleta Eye Institute

Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC)

Madagascar: The Mazava Program

About HelpMeSee:

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis.

For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

