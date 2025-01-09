Henkel's Smartwash™ Defines a New Era of Clean at CES® 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel returns to CES® 2025 with a splash, with the official unveiling of its Smartwash™ Technology, an AI-driven, cartridge-based detergent dosing system that can power washing machines and dishwashers. The global consumer and industrial business leader spearheads this innovation with the launch of Persil® and Somat® Smartwash, targeting the European market as of 2025. Henkel's presence at the show also sets the stage for multiple industry partnership discussions with global appliance manufacturers and technology leaders, around the creation of the machine of the future.

Henkel's Smartwash Laundry Concept Machine

Persil and Somat Smartwash devices break ground for Henkel's autonomous sensing innovation, dispensing the right amount of detergent at the right times during multiple wash cycles, delivering optimal results in any machine, existing or new. Henkel's Smartwash laundry concept machine, showcased at the Venetian Expo, builds on the functionality of its smart devices, demonstrating the exponential possibilities for laundry and dish care.

"Our Smartwash concept leverages Henkel's chemical expertise, our understanding of our consumers, and our ability to innovate at pace with AI technology," says Frank Meyer, Corporate Senior Vice President and Head of R&D of Henkel Consumer Brands. "After years of internal development, now collaborating with industry partners is a pivotal moment. With Smartwash, together we will transform the laundry and dish care industry with elevated performance, more convenience, and a lower environmental impact."

Smartwash demos with appliance and tech leaders at CES have generated an appetite for partnership. Potential partners laud Henkel's ability to couple state of the art compacted disaggregated chemistry with an advanced algorithmic approach to dosing, to achieve unparalleled performance and efficiency. Excitement generated from meetings aligns with Henkel's intent to increase speed of development and marketability, bringing more value and impact to partners and customers, faster.

Research shows that consumers continue to seek better solutions to clean and care for their garments. Additionally, many consumers are unsure about which detergents to use (71%) and how much to dose (57%).1 Smartwash solves all these issues by selecting ideal washing configurations for each load, for less work and waste, and a new level of performance. Dorothee Boivin, Corporate Vice President of New Business and Homecare, expressed excitement around bringing a co-created product to market, "Laundry continues to be viewed as a household chore filled with pain points. With Smartwash and our partners, we will reinvent the user experience by setting a new standard of clean and care, while offering a more engaging and personalized solution for consumers."

Building on the successes from this week, Henkel aims to continue showcasing the Smartwash Technology at additional conferences and trade shows, including the American Cleaning Institute Annual Meeting & Industry Convention in Orlando, FL. Companies interested in learning more about partnering with Henkel can request additional information by emailing [email protected].

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com.

1 Source: Laundry Dairies 2023 (Global) & Insight Screener 2024 (Germany)

