HHTD 2024 Unveils Two Reference Design EVs, Extending Range Of Electro-Mobility To Midi Bus, LMUV

MODEL C, after AXCR debut and first variant, highlights CDMS strength

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317), the world's largest technology manufacturer and service provider, announced two, new reference electric vehicles at the fifth annual Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD), extending its automotive range with the MODEL D, a lifestyle multipurpose utility vehicle, and the MODEL U, a midi-sized electric bus.

At the same time, Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, the publicly-listed Foxconn subsidiary responsible for the newly unveiled reference designs, also showcased the first variant of the MODEL C for automotive OEM customers interested in the North American market.

"The latest models join a terrific line-up of EVs displaying our range and maturity in automotive development," said Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). "The EVs going to market with our B2B customers are standing up to real tests in automotive endurance, safety and reliability."

MODEL D is Lifestyle Multipurpose Utility Vehicle

The MODEL D is based on the design concept of LMUV (Lifestyle Multipurpose Utility Vehicle) and combines the advantages found in SUV and MPV segments. It is a multi-functional hybrid model and adopts Foxconn's latest generation platform technology. The MODEL D is 5.2 meters long and has a wheelbase of 3.2 meters, providing a spacious and comfortable seating space. It is equipped with a pneumatic suspension system to improve driving stability. The active suspension allows the height to be adjusted by 15 mm to 25 mm. The body design incorporates S-ducts and air curtains specially designed to reduce wind resistance, bringing the drag coefficient to a low 0.23. The MODEL D's styling design was jointly developed with renowned Italian design house Pininfarina SpA, infusing a sense of harmony to the family of electric vehicles that have been a collaborative work of the Italian and Taiwanese bellwethers.

MODEL U is universal and intelligent in midi size mobility

The MODEL U, a new, midi-sized electric bus, continues the innovative design language of the award-winning MODEL T full-sized electric bus launched by Foxconn in 2021. Specially designed for narrow urban lanes and remote areas, the MODEL U's clean and simple appearance with large windows also emphasizes flexibility and multi-functionality. The body size is moderate, and the internal space can be configured according to needs. Its advanced electronic control system and ADAS system make the driving experience safer and more comfortable. At the same time, the car body structure and aerodynamic design are optimized to achieve longer endurance.

MODEL C highlights CDMS capabilities for North American market

On Hon Hai Tech Day, the North American variant of the MODEL C, created in cooperation with American partners, was officially unveiled and is expected to be in mass production by the end of 2025. It maintains a simple and fashionable new-generation family style, expanding the S-duct design, new styling and steering wheel, and launching a new user interface (UI) design.

The MODEL C, a family SUV that first debuted in 2021, has become one of the best-selling passenger EVs in the Taiwan market following uptake as the "n7" brand of Taiwanese customer Luxgen. In August, the MODEL C was souped up for success as the first ever EV entrant in the 2,100 km Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), which is Southeast Asia's largest motorsport rally.

The achievements of the MODEL C are a testament to Foxconn's Contract Design and Manufacturing Service (CDMS) business model that invites automotive OEM customers to choose their favorite reference designs to customize their cars. Under the modular platform, hardware modules are flexibly combined and the software-defined EE architecture is continuously updated to improve the user experience through software updates.

HHTD 2024 EV Models Specifications

MODEL D

Dimension 長寬高 5,195 mm length 1,995 mm width 1,785 mm height Estimated range續航力預估 ≥800 km (NEDC) ≥660 (WLTP) Wheelbase. 軸距 3,200 mm Seat configuration座椅配置 7-seater Powertrain. 高壓系統 800V Type Lifestyle Multipurpose Utility Vehicle (LMUV) Design FOXTRON and Pininfarina Availability Reference design

MODEL U

Dimension. 長寬高 6,990 mm length 2,080 mm width 2,650 mm height Estimated range 續航力預估 275 km maximum Wheelbase. 軸距 3,995 mm Seat configuration 座椅配置 Configurable (21-seater maximum) Design FOXTRON Type & Availability Midi-bus Reference design

